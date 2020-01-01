Ringing in the new year
Buy Now

Kids toss balloons at noon Tuesday after the Bitty City Clock Tower Countdown during the Eau Claire Children’s Museum’s NOON Year’s Eve Celebration. The event, designed so children could celebrate the arrival of 2020 without staying up until midnight, included noisemakers, face painting, confetti and balloons. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter

Tags