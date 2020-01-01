Ringing in the new year

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Kids toss balloons at noon Tuesday after the Bitty City Clock Tower Countdown during the Eau Claire Children’s Museum’s NOON Year’s Eve Celebration. The event, designed so children could celebrate the arrival of 2020 without staying up until midnight, included noisemakers, face painting, confetti and balloons. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.