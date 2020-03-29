Forecast rain and runoff in the upper Chippewa River watershed are likely to result in increased levels on the Chippewa River in the city of Eau Claire.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire Community Services Department:
At 8 a.m. Sunday the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just under 768 feet, which is 5 feet below the flood stage reading of 773 feet. For the safety of residents, the following areas of the Chippewa River State Trail are closed:
• Behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center.
• At the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena
• Trail street underpasses at Madison Street and Farwell Street.
The current crest projection is 772 feet on Tuesday. The city will continue to monitor the river closely, and additional areas of the trail system will be closed as necessary for safety.
More information is available through the following sources:
• Sign up for Rave Alerts,a free service that will provide emergency messages for Eau Claire County, the city of Eau Claire, and the city of Altoona via text, recorded message, email or all three. To register visit GetRave.com/login/Eau-Claire and click “Register” in the upper right of the site.
• Get email updates through the city of Eau Claire website at EauClaireWI.gov. Under “Our City” look for e-Notifications.
• By contacting the city of Eau Claire Community Services Department at 715-839-4649. A recorded version of the river level update is available at 715-839-6002.