Recent heavy rains in the upper Chippewa River watershed are resulting in increased runoff and rising river levels in Eau Claire.
According to city officials, the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read 770.6 feet at 5 a.m. Monday, which is about 3 feet below the food stage of 773 feet.
The current crest projection is 771.7 feet today. At this reading, water will have inundated some areas of the Chippewa River State Trail.
The following have been closed:
• The Chippewa River Trail by Haas Fine Arts Center and behind the boat landing at Hobbs Ice Arena.
• The lower levels of Owen Park, including the tennis courts and band shell.
• Street underpasses at Farwell and Madison streets.
Lighting along the Eau Claire River has been disconnected.
The city will continue to monitor the river and provide information and updates as necessary.