ALTOONA — The 2020 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival will still take place in Altoona on Saturday despite not being open to the public except virtually.
The event, which includes a weigh-off competition in which growers compete for prize money, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It is expected to include 1,000-pound pumpkins lining River Prairie Park.
The winner will have their name engraved on a traveling River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival championship belt.
While attendance is discourared to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, area residents can watch the event from home via Facebook Live on the City of Altoona or River Prairie Facebook pages (@AltoonaWI or @RiverPrairie).
For more information, visit rpgiantpumpkinfest.com.
Altoona is taking the same approach with the dedication of the River Prairie trolls, streaming the ceremony on the same Facebook pages at 10 a.m. Saturday.