ALTOONA — A fiesta celebrating Latinx culture has broadened in to a celebration of numerous ethic groups that are part of the Chippewa Valley.
On Sunday afternoon, Altoona and several organizations will hold the first River Prairie Cultural Festival in River Prairie Park.
Dave Anderson, retired pastor from Immanuel Lutheran Church and member of community group JONAH, is among the organizers of the event that draws its roots from Latinx outreach events that began in 2018.
“We thought it would be a lot of fun to broaden it out quite a bit,” he said of this year’s festival.
In addition to Latinx culture, the local Hmong and Black populations are among those that will be represented as well on Sunday.
The festival will include numerous live musical acts, a selection of food trucks and over 30 booths with vendors selling goods or presenting information about local organizations. The event is intended for the entire family with several children’s activities — henna art, coloring, piñatas and candy tasting — included in it.
Anderson, who is also a board member local Latinx culture group El Centro de Conexion, helped organize the first fiesta in his old church’s parking lot in 2018. Altoona city leaders heard about the celebration and suggested it be moved to River Prairie Park in 2019.
“The city has talked about hosting a cultural festival in Altoona for a number of years and that was the catalyst,” said city management analyst Roy Atkinson.
The 2019 fiesta was a success, attracting between 300 and 400 people, Anderson said. And it led to talks with the city about adding more groups that represent cultures found in the Chippewa Valley.
“We wanted to build it out and bring in more organizations,” Atkinson said.
There was a 2020 multicultural festival in the works, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atkinson said. But Sunday’s festival is being organized by the same parties.
In addition to JONAH, El Centro de Conexión and the City of Altoona, other groups participating this year are the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association and Uniting Bridges. The Islamic Society of Northern Wisconsin also helped organize the event.
With the interest Anderson has seen on Facebook from people planning to attend Sunday’s festival, he’s hopeful it will become an annual event and continue to become more diverse.
“We’ve talked about bringing in other cultures,” he said.
Eau Claire will host an annual multicultural celebration next month on its downtown. The International Fall Festival sponsored by Downtown Eau Claire Inc. will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 on South Barstow Street.