EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa River rose high enough this week for the city to close some low-lying sections of its waterfront recreational trails, but there’s only a faint chance for flooding forecast during the spring thaw in Eau Claire.
Portions of the Chippewa River Trail behind UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Center and the city’s Hobbs Ice Center were barricaded off early Thursday as water crept across them.
“It’s pretty typical this time of year,” said Tyler Esh, emergency management coordinator for Eau Claire County.
Those are areas that are the first to get waterlogged when the river level rises during the spring thaw or when there are major rainstorms impacting the area throughout the year.
The first trail closures of each year usually happen around March, said Steven Thompson, the city’s street and fleet maintenance manager.
Thompson is among the city officials who regularly keep an eye on the Chippewa River’s level. In addition to watching online readings of the river gauge in Eau Claire, he’ll also check water levels recorded at other locations upstream to see if dams are releasing more water.
“You’ll see fluctuations on it based on what they’re doing with the dams,” he said.
Paying attention to those multiple gauges and other information from the National Weather Service helps the city know in advance if it will need to prepare to close trails or for potential flooding.
“We knew (Wednesday) night it was going to go into the action stage based on the gauges,” Thompson said.
As of Thursday the river level in downtown Eau Claire remained about six feet below minor flood stage, which is when the Chippewa River would begin to creep into parks along the waterfront. The National Weather Service forecast the river would crest early today(Friday) at five feet below flood stage and recede throughout next week.
This first trail closure of a year is a signal that the spring thaw is under way as melting snow along the Chippewa River makes its way through Eau Claire.
Earlier this month the National Weather Service released an overall forecast for spring flooding that included the Chippewa River. It predicted a typical spring thaw and quite low risks for flooding in the area.
“Our risk for the spring is kind of an average risk,” Esh said.
The National Weather Service’s current long-range forecast has only a 15% chance there will be minor flooding of the Chippewa River in Eau Claire through mid-June. That same forecast shows the chance for moderate flooding is 10% and drops to 5% for significant flooding.
There are similar low chances for flooding of the Eau Claire River in Fall Creek. The service predicts a 15% chance of minor flooding there, about 7% for moderate flooding and no real chance shown for major flooding.
Esh noted that the low chances of flooding in the area relate to having a gradual thaw following a winter with somewhat below-average snowfall.
Eau Claire got 39.2 inches this winter, which is about 9½ inches below normal, according to the National Weather Service.
And Esh observed that while snow has been melting during recent days, it’s been cooler at night so things can refreeze.
“We’ve had a pretty good thaw cycle,” he said.
Even if the river is only somewhat elevated now and flooding is seen as unlikely this spring, local officials still reiterated safety warnings that go with high waters.
In a news release sent Thursday by the city, anglers were advised to exercise extreme caution while fishing in the river as currents are faster and stronger when the water is high.
And Esh reminded drivers that whenever they encounter water covering a road to turn around and find an alternate route.
The city of Eau Claire hasn’t seen flooding in the past two years, based on National Weather Service statistics on crests of the Chippewa River in downtown Eau Claire. During 2020 and 2021, the river level did get high enough at times to close the low-lying portions of the recreational trail and creep up on riverfront parks, but remained below even minor flood stage.
The highest the river reached in the past few years was an elevation of 775 feet during both April 2019 and May 2017. That’s the point where areas of parkland closest to the river get flooded and some downtown business begin getting water in basements.