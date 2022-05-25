CHIPPEWA FALLS — In 1997, the River Source Family Center of Chippewa Falls set forth with a clear mission: “Embrace and strengthen families with young children by promoting growth through education, information, referral, and opportunities to share experiences.”
Now, 25 years later, that mission remains unchanged.
The RSFC — in collaboration with the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, the Mayo Clinic Health System, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley and other community organizations — is a free resource and programming center for families with children ages 0 to 5. The center offers a variety of spring and summer programs, playgroups and services.
The RSFC celebrates its 25th birthday this spring. And while the nonprofit has been around for a quarter of a century, RSFC’s Parent Services Director Becce Woeftman says the organization’s values, goals and ideals have always revolved around supporting the parents and young children of the community.
“We support, educate and celebrate families of young children,” Woeftman said. She has been with River Source for 16 years, serving as director for seven. The only changes she sees, Woeftman added, generally come in the form of improvement as more is learned about early childhood development.
Facing a pandemic
But that doesn’t mean the RSFC was immune to the COVID-19 pandemic, Woeftman said. For the past two years, in-person programming has been limited to select outdoor activities at county parks. Indoor activities had gone entirely virtual. The RSFC’s Bright Starts/S.M.I.L.E. Program, which includes home visits designed to foster healthy development and education in young children, was temporarily limited to supply door drops.
“We still had the same mission, we just added on a lot of extra tools,” Woeftman explained.
Pre-pandemic, Woeftman said River Source would typically attract around 220 parents and 350 kids over the course of a year. Between July 2020 and June 2021, however, only 120 parents and 170 kids took part in the center’s limited programming.
Woeftman said they may see some improvement this year as in-person programming returns in full swing for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
“These programs offer parent connection, social interaction, child development opportunities and they take away isolation,” Woeftman said. “I think that’s huge in rural areas, but it’s even huge in cities, when, let’s say you just moved here, or you just don’t know, or you are an older parent, or you are a really young teen parent. Know that that’s what this is for — it’s not because you’re a bad parent. It’s not because you’re doing everything wrong. It’s actually quite the opposite. We all need this.”
Gina Moen, a Bloomer-based parent of a 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, has participated in RSFC programs since her daughter was around 6 months old. Prior to the pandemic, her daughter participated in programs like the Movin’ & Groovin’ dance group and rural playgroups. During these past two years, however, her son has been mostly limited to virtual activities.
Regardless, Moen said the programming has had a “major impact” on both of her children.
“(My daughter) is ultimately behind socially and emotionally, and if she wouldn’t have had those social interactions with the other kids, she would’ve probably been more behind than she is at this point in her life,” Moen said, adding that her son has also benefited socially and emotionally.
And the programming didn’t only benefit her children. Moen said the RSFC offers a great way for parents to come together, as well. She said she missed those interactions when most of the programming went virtual, and she’s excited to be around other parents once again this summer.
“It’s a great way for parents to come together, kids to come together,” Moen said. “If you’re new in the area, you can end up meeting and finding out about other resources, too.”
Moen’s praise of River Source didn’t end there.
“(The staff) become a big part of the family. They know you and they ask when things are going tough.”
Here to help
As in-person programming once again picks up at the RSFC, Woeftman said she has high hopes for the future of the center. First and foremost, she wants more people to understand and recognize the valuable service the center offers its community.
It takes a village to raise a child, after all. And Woeftman says she wants River Source to be a part of that village.
“I have these big hopes every year: that our program is known to every family in our community. Every family knows about it. Every family knows what it’s for,” Woeftman said. “We are a program for all families with children of all abilities, of all types of families, whether it’s your first kiddo or your fifth kiddo. We’re for all families, and we offer that support and information through our programs throughout all of Chippewa County.”
Support, Woeftman added, is especially valuable in times like these. She noted that the recent tragic death of Iliana “Lily” Peters still hangs heavily over the Chippewa Valley community.
“We need each other,” Woeftman said. “We need more kindness, more compassion. We need to support our communities, and that means supporting everyone, that means reaching out to others. We need to take care of our village. We need to invest in our children and our families and a healthier kind of world.”
Lori Borg, resource development coordinator for the RSFC, has been with the center for eight years.
She said resource centers like the RSFC are important in a community because they help to break the cycles of violence that affect so many by nurturing the health of families.
“They support and educate families by modeling positive parenting, providing community resources and group connections, supporting emotionally healthy communication, and really meeting parents and caregivers where they are at,” Borg said.
“We are all seeing the violence that is happening throughout the U.S.,” Borg added. “Staff at River Source Family Center are wonderful resources for families, and can not only offer tools to support parents through these challenging times, but also nurture families so they can be the best they can be. We don’t all know automatically how to parent our children to help them thrive. River Source is here to help and guide all families through the rewarding but sometimes challenging waters of parenting.”