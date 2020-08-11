EAU CLAIRE — A five-story building planned for land along the Eau Claire River is moving forward after a vote of the Eau Claire City Council.
The council voted 11-0 during its Tuesday afternoon meeting to grant rezoning and site plan approval to Merge Urban Development’s downtown Eau Claire project named Andante.
“We’ll see a lot of people enjoying that area for a long, long time,” council President Terry Weld said.
The Cedar Falls, Iowa-based developer’s planned building will include 76 apartments and space for a ground-floor restaurant and multiple small shops. It is planned on what is now the city’s Railroad Lot — a 70-stall parking lot between Farwell and Barstow streets on the north bank of the Eau Claire River.
Two businesses that border the lot and had leased a portion of it for patio seating — Galloway Grille and Scooter’s — raised objections to the building project in recent days. The restaurant and tavern had voiced concerns that losing the patios and public parking used by their patrons would be detrimental to the businesses.
Merge has been meeting with those businesses and their landlord since last week on adjustments to its site plan to address those issues. City Council members received copies of early drafts of design compromises and expect the private parties will continue to work together.
The council’s approval Tuesday did include strong encouragement that the developer and businesses continue attempting to reach an agreement.
Councilwoman Kate Beaton noted how Merge’s project is encouraging while the city continues dealing with impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the new building shows continued interest for growth in Eau Claire’s downtown and better utilization of its riverfront.
“This project is going to showcase our river better than a parking lot there,” she said.
Indoor vaping ban
Using e-cigarettes will now be banned in all areas where smoking tobacco is already prohibited in Eau Claire, based on a unanimous vote of the City Council.
Eau Claire joins other Wisconsin cities including Madison, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Wausau and Janesville that have banned vaping indoors.