A patchwork path that is concrete in some places, but crumbling asphalt and granite gravel in others, borders the Chippewa River in downtown Eau Claire.
The city’s longstanding goal to turn this quarter-mile stretch into a concrete path is coming closer to reality.
“It’s something we’ve been planning for a long time,” Councilwoman Kate Beaton said.
On Tuesday evening the council will vote on a contract to hire Haas Sons of Thorp to do the paving project for about $465,800.
The trail will span from Pablo Center at the Confluence to the Lake Street bridge, but completing the work this year will largely depend on the weather.
“We’re definitely going to get it started this year,” city engineer David Solberg said. “If the weather holds, we’d like to get the whole thing wrapped up.”
But if Eau Claire sees cold, wet weather in autumn — similar to conditions last year that caused delays for Haymarket Plaza — Solberg said part of the trail may be postponed until spring.
At the least, he’s hopeful the section of the trail from the downtown arts center to the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge will be done before the snow flies.
In addition to the weather, Solberg said timing of late season projects also are determined by when contractors are able to complete other jobs they began earlier this year. The time frame for completing the riverfront trail hasn’t yet been set, Solberg said, and would be set at a meeting with the contractor after the contract is awarded.
The new riverfront trail will vary between 8-feet and 12-feet wide, according to bid documents. The width depends on how much land behind Graham Avenue buildings the city owns or has easements for a trail, Solberg said.
The contract also calls for metal railings along the trail and light poles.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann, who represents a district that includes Eau Claire’s downtown, said the new paved trail will improve public access to the city’s waterfront.
“One of the things it does is helps us continue to embrace our rivers and waterways,” he said.
Both Werthmann and Beaton said the new trail is just one piece of Eau Claire’s large trail network that residents use for recreation and transportation.
“This is one small project out of a larger project that adds a lot of value to our community,” Beaton said.