BARRON — A Rice Lake man who spent 10 years in prison for killing a Clayton man in 2010 while driving drunk will spend 18 months in prison for driving drunk in Eau Claire.

A breath test showed Lee R. Namtvedt’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit for driving when he was picked up on Galloway Street on Jan. 29.

