The Chippewa Valley expected to receive up to a foot of snow from a storm that started Tuesday night and was to continue this morning.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm includes wind gusts around 30 mph and limited visibility.
Jacob Beitlich, a meteorologist with the NWS in Minneapolis, said the northwest portion of Eau Claire County was expecting mostly snow, while communities farther south like Augusta and Black River Falls have a higher chance of receiving rain and snow. Areas farther north like Bloomer and Rice Lake will likely receive the highest snowfall.
The heavy, wet snow will likely delay holiday travel today. People driving longer distances should have a charged cell phone, full tank of gas, a flashlight fresh water and warm clothes available, along with extra medication if needed. Beitlich also suggested that travelers tell someone where they are going and when they arrive, so others can call for help if needed.
“If you can’t change your plans, realize it’s going to be really slow; you’re going to have to allow for extra time,” Beitlich said.
Staff at the city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County began plowing Tuesday night and will continue today.
Cory Tietz, city of Eau Claire street division supervisor, said employees are using every piece of equipment available. After taking care of main thoroughfares, Tietz said residential areas in Eau Claire would be plowed late morning to midday today.
Tietz said additional precipitation paired with alternating cold and warm temperatures could pose challenges over the next several days.
Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said drivers should only travel if necessary, especially in rural areas. He said there is some concern for snow drifts, particularly on U.S 12 near Augusta.
Johnson said heavier, wetter snow can result in snow packs that solidify into ice. The heavy snow can also impact mailboxes and other exposed structures.
Air travel could be affected as well. Charity Zich, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport manager, said customers should check directly with airlines to receive updates on flights. The airport maintenance team is continually plowing snow to clear runways, but low visibility can delay or cancel flights. Zich also said the airport can work on an individual basis with people who need temporary accommodation at the airport.
Watch the forecast and check with 511 Wisconsin for the latest traffic and road conditions. This information can be accessed through http://www.511wi.gov.