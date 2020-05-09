Roadwork planned for two thoroughfares on Eau Claire’s north side may happen sooner since a major event announced its cancellation.
Sections of Eddy Lane and Melby Street that connect neighborhoods and businesses to Hastings Way are slated for major construction this year.
The projects had initially been required to wait until after the Chippewa Valley Air Show so those streets would be open to manage traffic from thousands of spectators that would be visiting Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
However, event organizers announced in late April that the air show, which was scheduled for June 13 and 14, is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Timing of the road projects will now come down to the work schedule of the contractor chosen to do the work, according to city engineer David Solberg.
When the roadwork does begin, Solberg said it will be one street and then the other — both will not be shut down at the same time.
The road sections slated for construction are Eddy Lane, between Starr Avenue and Hastings Way, and Melby Street, from Anderson drive to Hastings Way.
During its Monday night meeting, the City Council is scheduled to select the contractor for the north side road projects as well as roadwork in the Water Street area.
That latter road construction contract is for rebuilding 4,500 feet of streets, as well as buried utility lines, close to UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center. One block of Water Street alongside that building is set to be redone as well as nearby portions of Chippewa Street and Second Avenue in an area that is mostly rental housing for students.
Haas Sons of Thorp was the low bidder on both contracts, which have a total combined value of about $4 million.
The company edged out bids from A-1 Excavating of Bloomer and Gerke Excavating of Tomah for the contracts.
Other business
Also on Monday’s City Council agenda:
• A grant from the U.S. Department of Justice would pay $43,422 in Eau Claire Police Department costs related to the coronavirus pandemic. The council will vote on accepting the funds to pay for overtime that came from scheduling changes intended to reduce officers’ potential exposure to the virus while another portion of the money will buy personal protective equipment.
• The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will continue to provide state funding to help pay for Eau Claire’s efforts to keep Half Moon Lake’s water clear and reduce invasive plants. The council will vote Monday on accepting $88,210 in state grants for use between this spring and the end of 2021 on herbicides to control curly-leaf pondweed and monitoring efforts to gauge how well previous treatment have impacted the lake’s clarity.
• Upgrades to Eau Claire’s Water Treatment Plant approved in the 2019 and ‘20 city budgets will be paid through $11.2 million in bonds that are set to be issued on Monday. The projects qualify for the state’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, which means the city will sell the bonds to the state to get a lower interest rate than what they would get on the private market.
• The council will hold public hearings and then make the final vote on three requests to rezone properties that were approved last week by the city’s Plan Commission. Those rezonings would allow a new office and warehouse building on Brackett Avenue, three eight-plex apartment buildings on Prairie Lane and a small single-family housing development on Rosewood Lane.