EAU CLAIRE — Road construction planned this year in four Eau Claire neighborhoods is scheduled for City Council approval this evening.
Nine projects that were subject to public hearings on Monday night in front of the council will now be voted on during today’s 4 p.m. meeting.
Those projects are located in older parts of the city, namely downtown, the Third Ward, East Side Hill and North Side Hill neighborhoods.
The age of underground utility lines for water and sewer service were a major factor in these road projects planned for replacement this year.
Sewer pipes made of clay and cast-iron water mains that are about a century old under a portion of Bellevue Avenue are slated to get modern upgrades when that road is redone.
“The utilities in that area did show they were in need of replacement due to their age,” said Leah Ness, deputy city engineer.
Replacing the road and utilities for the long stretch of Bellevue Avenue from Spring Street to Bergen Avenue is estimated to cost about $1.3 million, according to the city’s Engineering Department.
A trio of homeowners along Bellevue Avenue had questions about the planned roadwork during Monday night’s public hearing. They asked about costs for potential retaining wall repairs, fixing a broken piece of sidewalk and the fate of trees along the street.
Ness had some answers for them on Monday night, but for more detailed responses, she urged the residents to contact her office so engineers could look deeper into their concerns.
Bellevue Avenue homeowner Jason Lewandowski was curious about how the impending road construction will affect his daily routine.
Ness explained that a couple of weeks prior to construction beginning, the city will leave door-hanger pamphlets at each residence along the street with the project’s schedule and people to contact about various concerns. As the street will be entirely reconstructed, Ness said there likely will be some times when owners will be unable to use their driveways.
The slate of projects up for a vote tonight is part of the roadwork Eau Claire has planned for the 2022 construction season. Some smaller road resurfacing and alleyway improvements were already approved by the council last month.
One alleyway that runs south of Vine Street and connects to Sixth and Platt streets, had a decision on it delayed last month after residents living along it raised several worries.
Among concerns voiced at the Jan. 24 public hearing on that alley were how the project’s cost would impact homeowners and renters there and the complaint that few people even use the current alley.
Of the 22 properties along the alleyway, eight have their garages or vehicle access from it, according to Ness.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson went door-to-door to residences along the alley since the previous meetings, asking neighbors about their stance on the project.
“Support and opposition was very balanced,” she said on Monday night, noting that people learned more toward resurfacing the alley than not.
And while most of those living there do not use the alley, Christopherson said for some it’s the only way to get their vehicles to their properties.
“The idea of abandoning that alley is not an option,” she said.