Boaters who use the launch and docks at Riverview Park will need to find another place to get onto the Chippewa River this summer.
The city park on Eau Claire’s north side will be heavily affected by roadwork that will start in late June or early July and not finish until autumn, according to city engineer David Solberg.
“The boat launch will be out of commission during that time,” he said at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
A long stretch of Riverview Drive is slated for complete reconstruction at an estimated cost of about $2 million. During the roadwork, the street will be closed between Welsh Court and the park’s north parking lot. That blocks off parking for park amenities including the boat launch and island pavilion.
The city used to have a second boat launch in the park that would’ve been outside of the construction zone, but Solberg said it is no longer in service and there are no plans to reopen it.
For boaters looking to get on the river and Dells Pond, he said the city recommends they use the public boat launch at Mount Simon Park instead this summer.
A couple of north side residents spoke at Monday night’s public hearing on the planned roadwork.
“I think it’s — quite frankly — overdue,” said John Dunn, who lives on Riverview Drive, just north of the construction area.
Aside from adding curb and gutter to the road, the project also calls for the creation of a sidewalk along one side of the street and a paved recreational trail on the opposite side.
The current street is risky for bicyclists and runners, Dunn noted, as there is no shoulder with the asphalt roadway next to a ditch.
Tom Field, who also has a Riverview Drive address, said he doesn’t see enough traffic on the road to warrant both a trail and sidewalk.
Field spoke Monday night to question being charged a special assessment to pay part of the project’s costs. Set far back from Riverview Drive, his only connection to the road is via a long driveway that uses a variance to cross city-owned land.
City Attorney Stephen Nick said similar “keyhole property” situations have come up in the past and they have still been required to pay a special assessment, though not necessarily as much as owners that live right next to a street.
“They still are substantially benefited by that street,” Nick said.
A detour will be established around the roadwork, which will send more traffic up around the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Riverview Drive construction will occur after the Chippewa Valley Air Show, which is June 13 and 14 at the airport.
The City Council will vote during its 4 p.m. meeting today in City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St., on the Riverview Drive project as well as other roadwork planned this year. Those other projects include one block of Water Street by UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center, resurfacing a stretch of Gateway Drive by Target and rebuilding two blocks of Fairfax Street off of East Clairemont Avenue.