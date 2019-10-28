When the news arrived, Zoe Roberts was watching a movie at the UW-Eau Claire freaQweek Film Festival.
The night was Oct. 8, and when she checked her email, Roberts discovered that she would be appointed as the new supervisor for Eau Claire County District 27. After a small celebration at Scooter’s Bar that night, Roberts began working on her County Board responsibilities.
Roberts has a lot to learn in the supervisor role, but she is used to embracing new challenges.
“She really has an absolute thirst for knowledge,” said Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, of Roberts.
Roberts was sworn in to start the County Board meeting Oct. 15 and has spent the intervening time catching up on her supervisor duties. Roberts replaced Brandon Buchanan, who resigned in September, and will hold the position until next April’s election, when she plans to run for the seat.
The appointment represents a new step for Roberts, who is a first-time public official, and Wisconsin. With her swearing in, Roberts became the first transgender official at the county level in the state and third overall, joining Eau Claire City Council member Laura Benjamin and Appleton alderperson Vered Meltzer.
While the appointment marks a milestone, it is part of a gradual progression for Roberts, who enjoys the broad scope and flexible nature of politics.
Roberts became politically active last year when she canvassed for Emerson and Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire. Roberts took on a more direct role when she served as Benjamin’s campaign manager for about five months. Her duties included analyzing voter data and handling marketing and organizational aspects of the campaign.
Joe Luginbill served as Benjamin’s campaign treasurer and worked closely with Roberts. During that time, he saw the passion, intelligence and stick-to-itiveness Roberts possessed.
He said Roberts excels at conversing with people of all backgrounds, is business savvy and has a keen analytical mind.
“She does her homework, she does her research, she analyzes, she comes to very rational conclusions about the positions which she wants to support,” Luginbill said. “She’s an analyst, she’s a businessperson, she’s a homeowner, all these things, and she happens to be trans. It’s not the other way around.”
Gaining confidence
Early on in her political career, Roberts was comfortable working behind the scenes, but her confidence grew after Benjamin’s campaign and, upon the urging of friends like Luginbill, Roberts planned to run for the District 27 supervisor seat in next spring’s election. Buchanan’s resignation in September to move to Madison expedited her plans, but Roberts applied for the open spot without hesitation.
She was one of two applicants who met individually with County Board Chair Nick Smiar and had a group interview with the Eau Claire County Administration Committee. A few hours after talking with the committee, Roberts received word that she was chosen as the newest member of the 29-person board.
Her appointment came less than a month before the County Board finalizes its 2020 budget. The timing was less than ideal to grasp the ins and outs of the county’s finances, but Roberts said her business background helped with the budgetary details.
Roberts said many unknowns exist in her County Board role, but she enjoys researching and coming up with creative solutions to problems.
“It doesn’t hurt to ask questions,” Roberts said.
Smith has known Roberts for about a year and said she will be prepared, thorough and confident to make her voice heard on the County Board.
Emerson concurred, saying Roberts brings passion, perspective and a quiet tenacity.
“She doesn’t back down,” Emerson said.
Activism
Shortly before helping Benjamin win the City Council election this April, Roberts knew she wanted to continue her political work, so she became involved in activism. One of the topics she worked on involved adding Gender X as a possibility on driver’s licenses and birth certificates in Wisconsin, which currently has male and female as options.
Emerson said the Gender X designation — a term for someone who does not exclusively identify as male or female — is an example of something Roberts placed on her radar that Emerson hadn’t previously considered.
“She’s putting some of these things out there and pushing us,” Emerson said.
According to the LGBTQ Victory Institute, Roberts is one of 21 transgender public officials in the country. Along with Minneapolis and Fairbanks, Alaska, Eau Claire is one of three communities with multiple transgender officials.
Breana Stanley, president of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, has noticed Eau Claire becoming more inclusive in the past 10 years, something she said is part of a larger social change.
“Society’s opinions are shifting in a tremendous way regarding the LGBTQ community, so I think that we’re moving forward in getting these marginalized voices heard, but I think it’s still pretty rare for cities our size and our demographic to be as progressive as we are,” Stanley said.
Breaking barriers
Roberts said her appointment can ideally help “break down barriers” in society and move the community forward.
Roberts grew up near Eau Claire and has lived in the area for the past 18 years after graduating from UW-Eau Claire with a marketing degree. Before moving back to the area, she lived in Stevens Point, Wausau and La Crosse.
Roberts was assigned male at birth but did not feel that way for as long as she can remember. Roberts wore dresses as a kid and was often bullied in school for being different.
Around age 12, Roberts tried to come out as female to her mother, who did not react well. That negative response forced Roberts to be “afraid of (her) own nature” and hide her identity for decades, acting like someone she knew she wasn’t. Roberts presented as a man for most of her adult life and was married to a woman for about 12 years before a divorce.
Roberts began transitioning in early 2016 and legally changed her name to Zoe Roberts in April 2017, a momentous occasion that she said resembled a birthday.
Her comfort level in her identity is an ongoing process, but Roberts said she feels more confident by the day.
“I’m beginning to live my own life,” Roberts said.
A trans support group at the LGBTQ center helped Roberts feel less isolated and realize others in the area shared similar stories. It is not known how many transgender people live in the Eau Claire area, but a 2016 report by the Williams Institute estimated that Wisconsin has 19,150 people who identify as transgender, or 0.43% of the state’s population. In the U.S., that number totals around 1.4 million people, 0.58% of the country’s residents.
Positive comments
Benjamin and Roberts spoke about the likelihood of Roberts receiving bigoted comments because of her identity, but Roberts said the response to her appointment has been almost all positive.
Smith said Roberts being the first transgender county official in Wisconsin is an important milestone that showcases her fortitude.
“It takes some courage to be the first,” Smith said.
Jason Bennett, vice president of pride at the LGBTQ center, met Roberts last fall and said he appreciates her willingness to turn her ideas into reality.
Indeed, while her activism is a fairly recent trend, Roberts has already made an impact. Last week, based on a proposal written by Roberts, the Eau Claire City Council proclaimed Nov. 14-20 as the first Transgender Awareness Week and designated Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance.
“Transgender people in the City of Eau Claire are valued and important members of our community and the city is committed to inclusion and diversity,” the proclamation read in part.
Stanley said Roberts’ creative, analytical mindset will serve the county well. She believes Roberts can provide a greater voice for marginalized populations.
“Zoe wants more people, especially transgender individuals, to be supported in whatever they want to do, and she’s just really great at helping people achieve their goals,” Stanley said.
Bennett added that an openly transgender public official can give people with similar experiences something to strive for.
“There are a lot of people out in the world who are LGBTQ, who are trans, who may be closeted and don’t feel safe,” Bennett said. “Having people who are visible and who represent people is important for those people to know they are not alone, and that being LGBTQ doesn’t limit what you’re capable of.”
While Roberts feels an obligation to represent the transgender community and bring added perspective for underrepresented issues, her overarching goal is to improve the lives of all county residents over the next six months.
“I want to do the best job for everybody,” Roberts said.
The recent appointment represents another challenge for Roberts, but it appears to be one for which she is suited well.