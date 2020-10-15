CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rock Fest 2021 will feature nearly every band that was booked for this year's event that was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The headliners will be Disturbed, Limp Bizkkit and Korn. Rap artist Snoop Dogg will be paired with Limp Bizkit.
Typically, the lineup for the festival is released in late January or early February. However, Chippewa Valley Music Festival general manager Wade Asher said he had the lineup nearly complete, and decided to announce it now, about nine months before the event, scheduled for July 15-17.
"We shocked everybody a bit," Asher said of the timing of the lineup release. "We are going to attempt to put a smile on everyone's face, because we all need it right now. We all need something to look forward to."
Other top acts for 2021 include Staind, Chevelle, Theory of a Deadman, Anthrax, Queensryche, Steel Panther, Saint Asonia, Bad Wolves, All that Remains and Fozzy. There is still one open slot for a top national act.
"For the most part, everything is the same (as the announced 2020 lineup)," Asher said. "We had just four-five bands that had to switch out."
Asher was thrilled with the reaction his office received in January when they announced the pairing of rap-rockers Limp Bizkit and Snoop Dogg. He was relieved that the show will still go on, just a year later than planned.
"Snoop Dogg and Limp Bizkit is a combination you'll never forget," he said.
The lineup features the long-awaited return of Steel Panther, who dazzled fans in their 2014 debut, mixing comedy while paying tribute to the 1980s "hair band" era.
"Steel Panther will be at the top of the hill. There isn't a better atmosphere for that, with the energy they bring," Asher said.
Among top bands that will debut this year, Asher immediately pointed to Motionless in White, which has a growing following.
The immediate reaction Thursday morning was overwhelmingly positive, he added.
"We are just jacked. Our fans are going crazy, and the artists are ready to do a show," Asher said. "But we'll do it safely."
With no guarantees the pandemic will be over by next summer, Asher said they are planning now to make sure the event goes on, but is safe for everyone to attend.
The Country Fest lineup for 2021 was already announced in July. The events are held at the Chippewa Valley Music Festival grounds in rural Cadott. Tickets for both festivals are already on sale. To learn more, visit rock-fest.com.