CLEAR LAKE — First comes a series of muscle and joint warm-ups. Soon, “Rocky” music matches the beat of balls bouncing off walls and rattling speed bags as staff arranges equipment around the gym floor. A natural bonding produces some good-natured ribbing over a classmate’s construction worker yellow t-shirt being hard on the eyes.
Pacing around, hands clapping and fists pumping, Coach Allison Triebold, shouts to her class:
“Fighters, are you ready?”
“Rock steady ready!” is the unified response.
Triebold, 45, encourages socializing. Stresses safety. Exudes energy. She’s on a determined mission for people with Parkinson’s disease. Her “fighters.” This is where she’s at work and play. The class rotates through her stations, beads of sweat and toned muscles their rewards.
And so begins a typical 90-minute session of intense exercises known as Rock Steady Boxing (RSB), an international program targeting symptoms of the incurable Parkinson’s disease.
Triebold’s St. Croix Valley RSB class is offered at the privately-owned Clear Lake Performance Center, the newest of 15 RSB affiliates opening in Wisconsin since 2016. Nationwide, RSB has grown to more than 750 affiliates and 14 in other countries since the Indianapolis-based non-profit started in 2006.
According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, about one million Americans are affected by PD, making it the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated 60,000 new cases of PD are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. PD is caused by damaged brain or spinal cord cells which over time limit mobility and bring change in speech and writing.
Those statistics and his own personal near five-year struggle with PD led Jon Pawelkop, 61, a Tampa Bay, Fla. native, and his wife, Pat, to voluntarily in May 2018 take up “Jon’s Boxing Grand Tour” passionately fighting PD. His goal is to attend at least one RSB class in all 50 states. The 49th on his odyssey was Wisconsin. The 50th will be Hawaii, which he plans to visit in early June while on a trip to the World Parkinson’s Congress in Kyoto, Japan.
The day before Earth Day this year Pawelkop chose to drop in at the Clear Lake facility run by sisters Allison Triebold, 45, and Emily Monson, 43, both natives of Clear Lake (pop. 892), home of the late Sen. Gaylord Nelson who founded Earth Day in 1970.
Pawelkop, who retired after 30 years as an air traffic controller, said at his own expense he’s flown about 77,000 miles and driven another 6,000 miles “getting the word out about RSB.”
“So many people with Parkinson’s disease don’t know about Rock Steady Boxing,” Pawelkop said. “They sometimes call it the ‘snowflake’ disease, everybody is different. And doctors don’t know everything that’s good for you.”
RSB mixes non-contact high-intensity speed-bag and heavy-bag boxing and the array of boxing related exercises that release tensions and anxiety while keeping muscles flexible and hand-eye reflexes and leg movements quick and sharp. The approach is designed to keep PD from progressing. Other treatments can involve medications or even brain surgery.
According to RSB sources: “Studies are showing that exercise induces brain repair and accompanying behavioral recovery. Some suggest that continuous, intensive training may confer neuroprotection and subsequently slow, stop or reverse the progression of Parkinson’s or promote neuro-restoration.”
In his case, Pawelkop said he has kept PD at bay through exercise and minimal medications. “If I don’t get exercise, I feel it,” he said. “You’ve got to work hard. I say, ‘make it mean something.’ It’s the intensity. You have to listen to your body, daily or every other day, at least do something.
Monson, a physical therapist who opened the Clear Lake physical therapy clinic housing the RSB Performance Center about 14 years ago, said she envisions an increase in popularity of RSB.
Although situated in a lightly populated area of west-central Wisconsin, she anticipates her facility will attract clients from Eau Claire, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls, Hudson and Rice Lake.
“People in rural areas are used to traveling longer distances to get medical care,” Monson said. “The challenge is building identity. As we attract clients, we will add more classes and times.”
Triebold, a certified trainer and Performance Center director, said RSB becomes a lifestyle for her Parkinson people and her.
The boxing conditioning drills — hand-eye coordination, footwork, reflexes, balance and overall strength — are adapted for all stages of the disease, she said.
How long does the course run?
“Nobody stops,” she said. “This is long term.”