A popular June race in Eau Claire is going to be a virtual event this year.
Rock the Riverfront, featuring the 26th annual Charity Classic races, was planned for June 27. Last year, 700 runners participated in the 10K, 2-mile, and kids races, said Jennifer McHugh, RCU vice president of community engagement.
By switching to a virtual race, McHugh is hopeful to retain as many of those runners as possible. People who sign up and do one of the distances — on their own — will still get a T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. They can submit their time for it to be recorded.
“Typically, we raise $30,000 from this event,” McHugh explained. “Several of our revenue streams are tied to day-of (the event). We’re trying to get as many people as possible to participate, stay healthy, and do this on their own. And of course, to support these charities.”
Proceeds from the race will benefit the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chippewa Valley, and New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center.
“This is a great opportunity for people to have some fun and support these organizations that really need it,” she said.
People who register for the virtual race can cast a “charity vote” for one of the three organizations; they also can purchase additional “votes” for $2 each. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000, second place will receive $7,500, and third place will receive $5,000.
Like other area events, McHugh said they hoped to hold the race as planned on June 27, but COVID-19 concerns meant the live race had to be canceled and switched to the virtual event.
“We waited as late as we possibly could, to see if we could do this in person,” she said. “We felt there wasn’t any scenario where bringing that many people together in one location was a good idea. The thing is, there is no playbook for this; we’re just trying to make the best decisions for our participants.”
Participants should complete their virtual race between June 27 and July 12. The race’s website will still have maps of the 10K and 2-mile routes; McHugh said people can choose to do the actual course, or they can consider doing a distance in their own neighborhoods. She cautioned against too many people opting to do the virtual race together on the originally planned race day of June 27.
It is looking doubtful that the small community races across the Chippewa Valley will take place this summer. The Indianhead Track Club website typically has a lengthy list of races for each weekend all year, but there are just a few dates listed for this summer.
Wade Zwiener, ITC member and the director of the Carson 10 race slated for Oct. 31, said the club has already scrapped its plan for the Tortoise & Hare midweek run that usually takes place in late July or early August.
“We had a virtual running club meeting last week,” Zwiener said. “We are leaning toward doing a virtual race as well. A big part of putting on a race is liability. We do (races) because we love it — we don’t do it to make money.”
The Carson 10 typically has a logging theme, and Zwiener said they already have the tagline for this year of “Giving COVID-19 the ax.”
Zwiener is an avid runner, and he’s saddened to see so few races on the schedule for this year.
“It’s sad. The running events are where I’ve met so many people,” Zwiener said. “Unless something changes dramatically in the next couple of months, it just seems to be the safer thing to do.”