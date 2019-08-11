Above: Despite the rain, music fans attend Oxbeaux III Saturday on Galloway Street in downtown Eau Claire. An estimated 2,000 people filled the street Saturday, including residents of 24 states, and the approximately 700 tickets all were sold for Friday's event, which was in The Oxbow Hotel courtyard. Friday featured regional bands, and Saturday's lineup included national acts such as Jenny Lewis and The Shouting Matches.
Right: Oxbeaux III attendees make an effort to stay dry in the rain Saturday on Galloway Street in downtown Eau Claire. The outdoor music experience included food and a kubb pitch.