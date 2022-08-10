081122_dr_Trash_1a

Trash on Trucks co-owners from left, Cole Williams, Jasie Mullen and Chris Hana stand in front of one of the new company’s trucks on Wednesday at its rural Fall Creek headquarters. The fourth co-owner, Wayne McIrvin, was working another job on Wednesday, but expects to switch full-time next month to the new refuse hauling company when it begins serving customers.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Instead of putting on some touch-up paint when their used trucks arrive or just coating them in a uniform color, a new local garbage hauler is opting to make its fleet into rolling artwork.

For one of the first trucks, the new startup hired mural artist Salt Rock to spray paint a splash of vibrant blues and greens along with the company’s name, Trash on Trucks, in big white letters.

