EAU CLAIRE — Instead of putting on some touch-up paint when their used trucks arrive or just coating them in a uniform color, a new local garbage hauler is opting to make its fleet into rolling artwork.
For one of the first trucks, the new startup hired mural artist Salt Rock to spray paint a splash of vibrant blues and greens along with the company’s name, Trash on Trucks, in big white letters.
Far from the subdued browns, greens and whites seen on garbage trucks usually patrolling the Chippewa Valley, the new company’s owners see the uniquely decorated fleet as another way they’re hoping to distinguish themselves from the competition.
“We wanted it to be a direct reflection of the owners of the company — that we’re different,” Chris Hana said.
“Plus, we wanted it to fit with the community,” Cole Williams said, noting the Eau Claire area’s embrace of locally-produced artwork.
Trash on Trucks is building up its fleet at its new headquarters — a property in rural Fall Creek that it purchased last month from a small construction and landscaping company.
Set to begin service in Eau Claire and Altoona next month, the new refuse hauler is co-owned by Jasie Mullen, Wayne McIrvin, Hana and Williams.
The four of them combined have about 25 years of experience in the local garbage industry.
Trash on Trucks doesn’t outright name the owners’ previous employer on it’s website, trashontrucks.com, but an anecdote there mentions they’d previously worked for a local hauler that was bought by a global conglomerate in 2021.
Last fall Canadian corporation GFL Environmental acquired Eau Claire-based Boxx Sanitation.
Following the buyout, the four wanted to re-create what they’d liked about working for a locally-owned hauler.
“We just wanted to bring it back, and do it ourselves,” Hana said.
Among the virtues McIrvin cited of his former employer was being “employee-centric,” taking care of the community and delivering good service.
Each of the four co-owners has specific skills and experience they bring to the table.
Mullen has a knack for sales and the numbers side of the business. McIrvin has overseen the day-to-day operation of a garbage business. Hana’s used to being behind the wheel to drive truck routes. Williams brings prior experience of fixing up used garbage trucks so they run well again.
In winter they registered a limited liability corporation to start developing their business.
And while they all had plenty of experience as part of a hauling company, they did seek expert help on what it takes to start one from scratch.
“We knew better than anyone how to do the garbage when it’s in motion,” Mullen said. “But none of us have ever started a business of this magnitude.”
The quartet came up with a business plan, which they brought to the Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire.
“We took it to them and they perfected it,” Mullen said.
The startup also got a Small Business Administration loan that carried less interest than what they would’ve had from a commercial lender.
They’ve now been building their fleet by buying used trucks through auctions. The huddle of trucks currently at their property are from 2009 to 2019, coming from Canada, Cape Cod and Texas.
To really cut down on the up-front costs, the company buys trucks labeled “inoperable.” Then Williams plies his mechanical magic to get them running again.
Trash on Trucks has already been signing up customers through mostly word-of-mouth and people discovering the company’s website.
The co-owners believe its partially due to issues that arose earlier this year that customers had reported having with larger haulers that serve the Chippewa Valley.
Complaints about trash service — delayed service one hauler attributed to a driver shortage, and gripes about fees charged by another — arose on social media during spring and early summer in the area.
“Once we saw the issues in the Chippewa Valley, we knew something should change,” Hana said.
In the complaints about other haulers, the burgeoning business found inspiration.
For example, while larger haulers have call centers to handle customer service, Mullen said Trash on Trucks uses a local phone number and also welcomes potential customers to stop by the business in-person to inquire about service.
McIrvin said that was one of the main principles the four discussed when coming up with their idea for the business.
“This needs to be our main focus, customer service,” he said.
The Chippewa Valley is currently served by GFL and Waste Management, but also another locally-based hauler that has carved out its own niche.
Eau Claire-based Earthbound Environmental Services was started in 2015 by Zacharious and Jamie Pappas. The environmentally-conscious husband and wife had initially intended to start a business solely to do curbside composting pick-up, but found out that certain regulations required them to become a full-blown refuse hauler providing trash and recycling service as well.
“The whole idea is we’d come to your curb and pick up your food waste,” Zacharious Pappas said. “What we actually had to end up doing was organizing as a garbage company.”
He has heard of a new hauler starting up in the Eau Claire area and said there’s plenty of room for competition here.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity in this market,” he said. “It’s good to have more than a couple of players in this market.”