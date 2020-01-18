Tennis court repairs at Memorial and North high schools, a secure entrance at Roosevelt Elementary School and re-roofing a portion of Memorial are highlights of the Eau Claire school district’s 2020-21 construction lineup.
The school board is slated to vote Monday on the district’s $1.6 million capital projects budget.
Roosevelt Elementary is the last school in the district to get a secure entrance. Some Roosevelt parents expressed concern in 2019 about Roosevelt’s safety measures, citing gun violence in schools nationwide; the board approved the $200,000 project in September.
The new entrance at Roosevelt will add a hall that requires visitors to pass the school office before reaching classroom and student areas. Construction is slated for this summer.
Also on the 2020-21 project agenda: re-roofing part of Memorial’s roof at a cost of $280,000, to accommodate an array of solar panels. If the school district fundraises between $250,000 and $275,000 to cover installation and maintenance, it will mount about 360 solar panels each on the roofs of Memorial and North. The panels are planned to be donated by a Wisconsin group’s school solar initiative and an anonymous donor.
“If we were going to put a solar project up there that potentially (might) not need any attention for up to 25 years ... we’d have to disturb that solar project (to replace the roof),” said Darryl Petersen, interim director of buildings and grounds, in December. “That would not make good financial sense.”
Other projects in the capital budget include:
- $260,000 to replace windows at the district administration building
- $120,000 to repair and re-paint tennis courts at Memorial and North
- $225,000 to replace tennis courts at South Middle School
- $75,000 to upgrade fire alarm systems at Roosevelt
- $115,500 in various plumbing, electrical and HVAC projects.
“We’ve allocated that $1.6 million budget number to use when we’re trying to look at all the needs the district has … then those projects go to design and development, and ultimately to making it happen over a short 2½-month period in the summertime,” Petersen said.
The board is also slated to vote Monday on renewing the contracts of 20 administrators that would expire in July 1, 2020. Those administrators include executive director of business services Abby Johnson, executive director of human resources Kay Marks, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Jim Schmitt, Director of Special Education Mandy Van Vleet, Director of Student Services Kaying Xiong and several principals and assistant principals.
If approved, the administrators’ contracts would be extended through June 30, 2022.
School boards must notify administrators by Jan. 31 in the year their contract expires if their contract will be renewed, according to Wisconsin statute.
The board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Administration Building, 500 Main St., Eau Claire.