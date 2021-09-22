CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Stop the runners! Stop! Stop running! There is a bear on the course!”
The words Shane Vetter heard as he approached the midway point of the Mayor’s Marathon in June in Anchorage, Alaska were a surprise. A mama bear had wandered onto the hilly course, along with at least one cub.
Shane was suddenly part of a growing number of halted runners, staring ahead at the unmovable bear. They joked about who was going to go first; after all, the bear couldn’t possibly get all of them.
Eventually, a bullhorn was brought to the scene, and it successfully chased the bear away. Shane said all the runners agreed it was worth losing nearly 10 minutes of their race time — no one was going to have a personal best on this tough terrain — to have this story to tell.
In recent years, as Shane started doing more marathons, he decided to make it a goal to finish one in all 50 states. Although he’s a Minnesota native, he’s never done a marathon in Wisconsin. That will change this weekend.
Shane Vetter, my younger brother by 17 months, is headed here to run the Eau Claire Marathon this weekend, making it his fourth straight month with a marathon, and his 31st different state.
Running for his family
Shane Vetter, 46, of Colorado Springs, Colo., has been running his whole life, and he joined both the track and cross-country teams at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, Minn. There, he met his future wife, Jodi Zellmer.
“I married my high school sweetheart in 1997, who I met on our track team (of course),” Shane wrote to Eau Claire Marathon race director Emi Uelmen. “We have two children, both teenagers now, and we took turns watching the kids while one of us ran marathons over the years.
“My wife was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January 2016, and passed away just before Christmas in 2019. Now I run in support of her, and all men and women who are kicking cancer in the butt on a journey far more challenging than anything I can do in my running shoes.”
Jodi was just 42. Her death has left a huge hole in our family. We held a memorial to celebrate her life in February 2020 in the Twin Cities, just before the pandemic began.
Never stopping
Jodi gave Shane a U.S. map that looks like a scratch-off lotto ticket.
The idea is to scratch off each state you visit. Shane instead uses it to scratch off each state he has finished a marathon.
The colorful picture underneath is quickly becoming visible, as he is now not only more than halfway done with all states, and also has completed most of the large, western states. After adding Alaska to his list in June, he finished another marathon near Seattle in July in 2 hours, 57 minutes. He then did an August marathon in Oregon.
Shane had only done three marathons between 1994 and 1995, but then he got the marathon bug in 2000. He jokes about having run at least one marathon in each year of this century — he ran an unofficial 26.2-mile run in 2020 to keep the streak alive during the pandemic.
Like many military officers, Shane has moved around the country and the world (it allowed him to run marathons in Germany, Canada and Switzerland as well). So, he suddenly began hammering out marathons in each of the areas he lived in the United States. His personal best was in New Orleans in 2013, when he finished in 2:49:54. He has another marathon planned for late fall.
He figures he will do four or five marathons a year so he finishes the 50 states while he is 50 years old. He is saving Hawaii for last.
Tough training
Because Shane estimates he will finish the Eau Claire Marathon in less than 3 hours, 15 minutes, Uelmen sent him a letter, asking him to describe his race experiences, being as he is likely to finish near the top of the field. Uelmen said she wants to learn more about the top runners, to have a sense of when they will finish. She said only 15 runners registered this year listed an expected time of less than 3 hours, 15 minutes.
Shane has always been a good runner, but his move out west has only helped him improve. He lives in the hills above Colorado Springs, Colo., and typically runs at an elevation of 7,500 feet above sea level. The thin mountain air is challenging to train for runs, but he has become accustomed to the conditions.
“Training in hilly country at 7,500 feet is a big help when racing,” Shane wrote. “The U.S. Olympic headquarters is here in Colorado Springs, along with many of the distance runners, so good luck winning a local 10K race.”
After the pandemic wiped out an entire year of races, Shane was eager to get back into marathons. He routinely does long runs early in the morning before work.
“In training for this race, I am recovering from my last marathon in Oregon, including both running and pool workouts so I can maintain and build fitness without overtraining my legs,” he explained. “My previous marathons serve as a training base for the next one. The Eau Claire Marathon will also serve as part of my base going into the Army 10-miler and West Virginia Freedom’s Run in October.”
Running together
I started running in local races in 2006; I was never an elite runner like Shane.
For the first time ever, I am doing the marathon relay. This will allow me to be at the start line with Shane. I will do the first leg of the race, but eventually make it back to the finish line before Shane crosses, hopefully before the three-hour mark.
He asked if I could do the first few miles alongside him, but he will likely be averaging 6:46 a mile, far faster than I can do these days.