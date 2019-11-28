Top left: Libby Buchholz dressed her bloodhound Tank in a tutu for the 2-mile Turkey Trot in Eau Claire. Top right: Elise Koestler, 9, of Eau Claire adjusts her turkey hat at the start of the 2-mile race. Bottom: Runners hustle off at the start of the 2-mile race of the 12th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day in Eau Claire. The event, which included a 5-mile race, began at Hobbs Ice Arena, 915 Menomonie St. The event is sponsored by Festival Foods and benefits the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.