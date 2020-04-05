CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man who stabbed two people at his home in September has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Joseph R. Moldrem, 29, 5132 20th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Other charges including substantial battery and possession of marijuana were read in to the court record.
Judge Steve Cray ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Moldrem was given credit for 172 days already served.
Moldrem, a convicted sex offender, also recently served a one-year jail sentence.
“He could be facing more substantial charges based on their injuries,” Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said.
Moldrem is accused of stabbing Jeremy Dodge and Nicole Kolb at his home at 5132 20th Ave. in the town of Wheaton at about 1:22 a.m. Sept. 8. The victims “had at least one stab wound/laceration each to the chest area,” according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
“One needed to have lifesaving surgeries,” Newell told Cray at a prior hearing.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the preliminary investigation shows that the victims all knew each other.
“It was a social gathering and things got a little out of hand,” Kowalczyk said.
Officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia but couldn’t locate the knife.
Moldrem was convicted of strangulation and suffocation in Dunn County Court in March 2018 and was ordered to serve one year in jail. He also was convicted of theft in Chippewa County in 2016.
In January 2018, Moldrem was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and causing mental harm to a child. He was ordered to serve 360 days in jail for sexually assaulting a girl between September 2011 and September 2012, when the girl was 5 years old. He also was placed on probation for four years. At that hearing, Cray expressed concern that Moldrem wasn’t cooperative and showed no remorse.