CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chetek man has been sentenced to an additional 2 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually touching a seven-year-old girl.
Michael J. Christianson, 39, of the town of Hillsdale, pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault Wednesday afternoon; in Chippewa County Court his trial was slated to begin Thursday. When Christianson was charged in April 2019, he was charged with first-degree child sexual assault.
Rather than holding a trial, Judge Steve Gibbs sentenced Christianson to four years in prison and two years of extended supervision. However, Gibbs made the sentence concurrent to a 1 1/2-year prison sentence Christianson is already serving at the Stanley Correctional Institution.
Gibbs also ordered Christianson to pay $518 in court costs, to register as a sex offender, and complete counseling courses. He also cannot have any contact with the girl or her family.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities in February 2019 that Christianson had sexually assaulted her. Based on the details the girl provided, her mother determined the assault occurred in October 2018, when the girl was seven.
The girl's mother attended the sentencing on Thursday but didn't speak.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell was pleased with Gibbs' ruling.
"The state believes the sentence is appropriate to protect the victim, given the circumstances of the case," Newell said. "It holds him accountable, and she doesn't have to testify."
In 2017, Christianson was convicted of OWI-2nd offense and fleeing an officer in Barron County Court, and he was originally placed on probation. However, after he violated terms of his probation, he was ordered in September 2019 to serve 1 1/2 years in prison.