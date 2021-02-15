New housing development on the outskirts of Eau Claire could expand with a builder’s request to annex more land from the neighboring town of Washington.
Wurzer Builders won the city’s approval last year for Timber Bluff Acres, a project with numerous multifamily buildings that amount to 276 units, including some apartments specifically for senior citizens.
Slated for 38 acres along Old Town Hall Road, just west of the Washington Town Hall, the property was previously annexed from the town into Eau Claire city limits.
Now Wurzer is seeking to annex a neighboring 70½ acre area along Graff Road for future development connecting to Timber Bluff Acres.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will consider the developer’s annexation request during its 7 p.m. meeting tonight. The City Council would have the deciding vote on annexation during its Feb. 23 meeting.
Annexation is the first step in the process toward developing the property. Details about what buildings the developer plans to put there would come in the future when a rezoning request and site plan is filed for the land.
Other business
Also during tonight’s Plan Commission meeting:
• Wurzer Builders is seeking the city’s approval to build three new apartment buildings next to similar ones under construction on Eau Claire’s southeast side. The buildings would each contain eight two-bedroom units with construction slated to begin in spring. The two new buildings are slated for 2.1 acres of vacant land on the northeast corner of Gateway Drive and Otteson Lane, near the Grace Willowbrook senior living complex.
• The owner of a four-bedroom home in the 3rd Ward neighborhood is asking the city to give him a permit to use an Oakwood Place residence as a short-term rental house. While the Third Ward Neighborhood Association voted in opposition to Joseph Mitchell’s plan to use the house as an Airbnb, the city’s health and licensing officials have given their recommendation to approve it.
• Xcel Energy is asking the city to allow it to place a new electrical transformer on city-owned land near the intersection of Birch and Wagner streets, close to a recreational trail. The power utility company said the easement is needed to replace old electrical equipment currently located in the basement of the Labor Temple, 2233 Birch St. In it application to the city, the company noted that housing its equipment in private buildings was an old practice that is no longer done.