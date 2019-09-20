A Rusk County man died Thursday after being trapped in a corn bin.
Kevin A. Wiemer, 58, of Glen Flora died at the scene of the incident at the Sheldon Co-op in the village of Sheldon.
The Rusk County sheriff’s office received the call of the trapped man at 2:26 p.m. The sheriff’s office, Sheldon Fire Department, Rusk County EMS, Ladysmith Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, LifeLink Helicopter and the Jump River Fire Department responded to the scene.
Wiemer was recovered from the corn bin and life-saving measures were taken before he was pronounced dead at the scene.