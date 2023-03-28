A pending deal would redevelop the Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way. The city has been working since late 2020 to shut down the hotel due to the disproportionately high amount of police responses to the property.
EAU CLAIRE — A hotel the city has been trying to shut down for years is being sold so it can be razed and redeveloped.
Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer said the city learned that the owner of the Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, has a sale agreement signed with a national company.
“There is a pending sale that is tentatively scheduled to close on July 14,” he said.
Information on the buyer is not available yet, but would become public when the sale becomes final.
Hoffer said the plan for the property is to demolish the building and then use the land for a new car wash.
Hotel owner Hitesh Patel said he did sign a sale contract a month and a half ago to sell the property to a developer, but did not personally know details about the future plans for the site.
The hotel continues to operate, but guests have been informed that it will close at some point due to the sale.
“I’m not sure yet of the date right now,” Patel said of the final day of operation.
As of Tuesday, he had 30 long-term guests and nine there for short stays. Patel noted the number of long-term guests has been going down since the deal was signed as local agencies have been helping to relocate those people to apartments or other housing.
“City and county are coming to help folks over here to get resources for them,” Patel said.
Eau Claire County’s Human Services Department, Western Dairyland Community Action Agency, housing advocates from local group JONAH and others have been working with the Regency Inn’s long-term tenants, Hoffer said.
While the city began pushing for the hotel’s closure due to the high incidence of police calls to the site, Hoffer acknowledged that it has also been a place where low-income individuals have called home.
With a sale agreement signed, the city is easing off the civil lawsuit it began against the hotel in late 2020.
A trial that had been scheduled for June was taken off Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless’ calendar following a joint request made March 15 by the city and hotel owner.
The city is in the process of drafting a settlement agreement that would end the lawsuit, according to Hoffer.
The attorney is confident this deal will come through as it is not reliant on the developer securing financing.
“It’s difficult to see a scenario at this point where there closing doesn’t happen,” Hoffer said.
A previous attempt to buy the hotel and turn it into an apartment building faltered because a different developer couldn’t secure loans for the project.
La Crosse-based DONREB led by Doug Clark had signed an agreement in June 2021 to buy the hotel for $1.38 million. In September 2021, his plans to transform it into a 53-unit apartment building won the city’s approval.
But DONREB was unable to secure an $880,000 first mortgage that was part of the deal for buying the hotel, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this month in Eau Claire County Court.
DONREB is now suing Patel’s company, Vidhi Hospitality, to get $15,000 in earnest money back.
Last week Patel’s attorney filed a response stating that DONREB breached the contract. That counterclaim is seeking to release the $15,000 currently trapped in escrow for Vidhi to have. Furthermore, the counterclaim alleges that DONREB owes another $5,000 in earnest money.
