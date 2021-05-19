EAU CLAIRE — Thefts of catalytic converters in the Eau Claire area have skyrocketed since 2019. Eau Claire police and a local business are working collaboratively to try to curb such crimes.
"The theft of catalytic converters is not a new crime, but the dramatic upward trend is very noticeable," Eau Claire Police Lt. Ryan Dahlgren said.
In 2019, seven catalytic converters were reported stolen in Eau Claire. That rose to 52 thefts in 2020 and stood at 42 thefts less than five months into 2021.
Dahlgren is not sure why there is such a rise in catalytic converter thefts.
"It is a rather quick and easy process. Using a power saw, it's an easy target," he said. "Within minutes, you can cut that out."
Jeff Matt, owner of Victory Automotive Service at 3440 E. Hamilton Ave., thinks the state of the economy has something to do with increased catalytic converter thefts.
"It's a quick grab," he said of the crime.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Victory Automotive Service, area residents can bring their vehicles to the business where technicians will stripe catalytic converters with a high-temperature paint. This is a free event.
Matt and Dahlgren hope the striping deters thieves from taking catalytic converters because salvage dealers will know that striped converters are stolen converters.
"We hope this gets their attention," Matt said of thieves.
The process for Saturday's event is simple, Matt said.
Enter Victory Automotive Service from the west on Hamilton Avenue.
There will be two lanes for technicians to stripe the catalytic converters. Two technicians will work on each car. Drivers will be asked to turn off their vehicles while they are being painted. Vehicle occupants will not have to get out of the vehicle.
Some vehicles may have to be jacked up slightly to allow technicians to get underneath. The whole process should last five minutes or less. Then drivers will be on their way.
Victory Automotive has six locations in the Twin Cities and one location each in Eau Claire and Florida.
Matt said he got the idea for the Eau Claire event after St. Paul, Minn., police held a similar event at the parking lot of Allianz Field.
"They maxed out the whole day," he said. "I thought it was a good idea. We've got the staff and the know how. I put feelers out and it just kind of went from there."
Matt doesn't know what to expect on Saturday.
"We have never done this before," he said. "Four hundred plus cars is what I am hoping for."
Dahlgren said there isn't much of a consistent pattern for catalytic converter thefts in Eau Claire. The thefts are usually done at night, he said.
"That's the main consistency," he said.
Drivers usually discover the theft the next time they start their vehicle.
"It's very loud," Dahlgren said. "It sounds like losing a muffler."
The repair bill for a stolen catalytic converter can range from $400 for older vehicles to more than $2,000 on newer vehicles, Matt said.
"There have been vehicles where catalytic converters have been stolen more than once," he said.
Catalytic converters contain precious metals that carry some value. That's why thieves are attracted to them, Dahlgren said.
And it is a quick crime, Matt said.
"Using chain cutters or a reciprocating saw, they can literally have the converter off in less than 60 seconds," he said.
Common targets are hybrid vehicles, trucks, recreational vehicles and full-size vans, Matt said. Vehicles with a lot of clearance underneath are particularly attractive to thieves, he said.
The Toyota Prius seems to be a particularly targeted vehicle in the Eau Claire area, Dahlgren said.
The Eau Claire Police Department has been working with salvage and scrap yards to address the issue.
"They are aware of the problem," Dahlgren said. "And they want to be part of the solution."
Victory Automotive approached Eau Claire police about hosting Saturday's event, Dahlgren said.
"They reached out to us," he said. "It seemed like a great opportunity to collaborate with a business in the community."
Matt said it is a matter of giving back to the communities they do business in.
"We can do it for as little cost as anybody," he said.
To deter catalytic converter thieves, Dahlgren suggests parking vehicles in a garage or a well-lit area.
"If you see somebody crawling under a car at 1 a.m., give us a call," he said.