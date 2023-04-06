Sixteen tables in the dining room and another four tables outside, in the pounding sun and blowing dust. Seventeen tables occupied. Two waitresses, no busboys, no maître d', no cashier, and several dozen angry, hungry patrons, staring at the waitresses with a blend of impatience, frustration, sympathy and gratitude.

I won’t mention the name of the restaurant, but my family and I were seated at a table after hours of highway driving, and we were famished. Ravenous. We’d read somewhere that Anthony Bourdain had eaten here and declared one of the dishes the best he’d ever eaten. That was good enough for me, a disciple of Bourdain’s since I’d read “Kitchen Confidential” in college.