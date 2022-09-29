Just after dawn I drove north into Eau Claire. It was the morning of my 17th anniversary, and I wanted to surprise my wife with locally grown flowers from the Farmers Market. The same sort of late-summer/early-autumn bouquets that decorated our wedding day. Foxglove, sunflowers, dahlias ... The roads were wet with the previous night’s rain when I eased into downtown, the sun breaking over the eastern horizon to cast windows, windshields and street-signs in gold.
Approaching the Eau Claire River on South Farwell, I saw the newly renovated L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, freshly revived after so many months of renovation and the upheaval of the COVID quarantines. Across the river, the new Andante Apartments, and beyond that, the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. Also, of course, the RCU headquarters, the Jamf building, and all the locally owned stores lining Barstow. I felt an acute sense of cognitive dissonance. This downtown looked so much different than the downtown I remembered of 1988 or 1998 that the two sensations — the now and the then — do not quite compute. It is pleasantly jarring.
Pleasantly jarring and very optimistic. The city I drove into looked like a city whose best days are still yet ahead. I parked near the newish post office and made my way down Wisconsin Street between blocks of apartments and condominiums that are younger than my oldest child. And there, beside the Chippewa River, was the Farmers Market, bustling with vendors transporting, staging and organizing their offerings. It was so early I was one of only a dozen patrons, so I took my time, selecting what I deemed to be the market’s very best floral arrangements. For 20 dollars I bought so many beautiful flowers that I could hardly carry them back to the car.
Of course, the bags of pastries and fresh vegetables did not make the going any easier.
Today is my 43rd birthday. I worked the math and of my 43 years, 23 have passed in the Chippewa Valley. I have often wondered if that past sentence qualifies or disqualifies me for the status of “townie”. It’s true that I was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and that all of my post-high school education transpired in cities like Chicago, Madison and Iowa City. But I’ve been around here long enough to remember when the Camaraderie burnt down, when nylon Uniroyal jackets weren’t vintage or uncommon, when late summer bees thrummed through the Walter’s beer garden, and when the Book Peddler was busy puffing on his cherry cavendish tobacco. I take my lunches at Olympic Flame, Court n’ House and Eau Claire Cheese & Deli (always Nelson’s, in my mind) and when I go to the DMV, the guy at the counter was my old boss at ShopKo (hey, Brent). I like The Joynt because my favorite bartenders know their literature, pottery and Green Bay Packers. I like the Amber Inn because they treat you like a long-lost family member. I will always prefer Big Falls to any indoor waterpark, and when I watch a baseball game at Carson Park, I still peer around the grandstands for Billy-the-Ballboy. I might not be a townie, but I care about this town as much as anyone. That Saturday morning, the sense of civic pride swelling in my heart was equal to or greater than any New Yorker’s. This place is the reason I am the person I am today, and nothing I could ever write would be equal to the love I have for Eau Claire, Wisconsin. For me, living in this place is one of my life’s greatest blessings.
A reader, especially a cynical one, might reasonably say, “Come on. This place ain’t Manhattan. And it ain’t Lake Wobegon either.” They would be right, of course. This city does have problems. A rising homeless population, drugs and urban sprawl come to mind, to name a few. Many more issues abound, each one important and urgent, but they should not deter us from celebrating the progress this city and area have made.
I’ve been fortunate to travel to certain cities and know them like friends. Barcelona comes to mind, and Paris, Denver and Seattle. But for me, there is nothing like the gravity of this place. Whether it is the sight of old friends in the grocery market or the pride in hearing about yet nothing Memorial High School graduate doing world-class work somewhere in the world, I know that I could always live in other places on this planet, but my investment to, my commitment to those places would never equal the pride I feel in living here. I am married to this city, and I hope there is never any need for divorce.
When I arrived home from the Farmers Market, my wife was cleaning the kitchen island. Though it was our anniversary, four generations of her family would soon be under our roof, crafting apple pies harvested by our neighbors and my father-in-law. It did not feel like a violation or inconvenience. After all, I had my own noon-time appointment, with a new friend I had made while writing about veterans. Our 17th anniversary felt quite organically like our wedding day — surrounded by family and friends on the cusp of autumn, united by place. What does an anniversary mean if not love? What does an anniversary mean without good food? What does an anniversary mean if not community? If not commitment to the future?
My wish for you today is to consider your own marriage to this place. To consider your own love for this place that unites us. Townies, new and old.