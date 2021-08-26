I’ve always been a collector. I suppose I come by it honestly.
My dad collected historical firearms in the basement room of my childhood house. That room resembled something out of a history museum, each World War II-era pistol or Boer War-era rifle hung neatly on a wall, spotlighted, and accompanied by an informational placard.
My mom is a collector, too, though she has never zeroed on a single passion the way my dad did. For mom, it’s crafts, books, blankets, doll accoutrements, lawn tchotchkes, decorative flags. ... I’m not judgmental of my mom in this regard because my own collecting resembles hers: license plates, books, vinyl records, comics, art. ... But, as a collector there comes a moment in your life when you may ask yourself, “What happens when I’m gone?” This may sound like a spiritual inquiry. As in, “Is there an afterlife?” But what I mean is, “What happens to my collection?”
For many of my friends who also collect vinyl records, the answer is rather circle-of-life. Some other collector will learn about my albums and after I’m gone, they will pick over the bones, selecting this Thelonious Monk 33 or that Tyler Childers record. There will be a thanksgiving of sorts, a recognition that the collection before them is awesome and important and sustaining, but they really won’t give a hoot about me, the days I spent listening to that music, the places I bought those albums, or the moments in which that music was a soundtrack of my life. Like a coyote working over a road-killed deer, eventually they’ll trot off, satisfied.
Lately, I find myself out walking the dog. Our noontime strolls are my favorite. Sully is fairly quiet in the midday and ambles along beside me, amiably enough. We’re in the habit of walking Mueller Road, an east-west country thoroughfare that rides some high ridges before nosing down in a wet, lush valley where the asphalt is cupped by sandstone walls to the south. Grazing cattle and cranes work the north of the road where springs keep the lowland swampy, but no doubt nutritious. Grasshoppers pop across the road, and this is enough to occupy Sully. And as we go, I fill my pockets with acorns.
Walking a puppy isn’t like walking with your spouse, or at least, I hope it isn’t. Sully frequents stops to smell blotches of spilled oil, nibbles flowers, tries to eat squashed insects, interrupts our stroll to relieve himself in the ditch. I have ample time to look around, to doddle. So, I’ve begun collecting acorns, sliding them into my pockets, and upon returning home, depositing them in a jar, or, if we continue our walk on the network of paths carved into the land we dwell on, I’ll fling the acorns out into the field where I might want to see a future burr oak.
Earlier this summer on one of our walks, I came across a stretch of milkweed, and there, upon nearly every single plant, was a monarch butterfly caterpillar. I began carefully plucking the little creatures off their host plant and collecting them into an empty pouch where I normally stow dog kibble. I stopped at 16 caterpillars, returned home, and placed the monarchs in an empty ice-cream pail with plenty of greenery and sticks.
If you have that collecting impulse, that drive to sift through antique stores or weekend garage sales, you know that it isn’t easy to resist your obsession. Increasingly, I’m connecting that zeal to collect material things with a deeper sense of idleness. It’s like there’s a hole somewhere in me and if I could just buy enough books or music, maybe I could fill that hole. But my recent walks and the more “natural” collecting I’ve been doing feel healthier, and why shouldn’t they? The objects I’m pocketing go quickly back onto the landscape, and in the end, the only thing I’m really accumulating are the miles I walk, and the impressions of the world around me.
On two recent rambles, I ran into two separate farmers who live down the road from me. We talked about the weather, of course. And about the predators harassing a herd of cattle. We talked about the old barn that once stood on the land where my house is, but long ago was moved down the road to reside on another farm. One of the farmers reached down to scratch Sully’s head and asked me how old he was.
“About sixteen weeks,” I answered.
“My lord,” the old man said, “he’ll be as big as a cow.”
“I hope not,” I replied.
One of the virtues of being a writer is collecting other people’s stories, memories, spirits. There isn’t much fortune and glory necessarily in writing, but there is the notion that you’re doing good work. That you’re preserving something. That even after your last day, someone might just be nosing through a pile of newspapers or a stack of books, and the story they find inside will be illuminative or inspiring or informative. Those feelings don’t have a price tag. It isn’t the thrill of finding a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle in a shoebox. But somehow, it’s much more valuable. Maybe as valuable as an old oak tree or a beautiful butterfly.