It was fitting that on the morning I drove to Michael Perry’s house southeast of Eau Claire, the hills, valleys and fields were newly bedecked with several inches of snow, the trees garlanded in hoarfrost, and Perry’s long driveway which terminates at the top of a beautiful ridge not yet plowed. Much of his newest book, “Forty Acres Deep,” looks and feels exactly so. At once austere and beautiful, the book is also tinged with the desperation of a long winter and the seemingly endless cold and unrelenting snow of this place, charged with the anxiety and exhaustion of constant shoveling and plowing. After parking my aged 4Runner, we shook hands, walked to Perry’s garage-top office, and proceeded to chew the fat for more than two hours, a predictable outcome any time our paths cross.

“Obviously, I wrote this book during the first year of COVID,” Perry explains. “I was really fighting to save our pole buildings (see his February 20, 2019, Instagram post), but then also thinking, ‘What if I needed these buildings to make a living?’ I mean, I feel lucky that mostly I write nonfiction, but this was a chance to explore issues from other perspectives via character. It’s about at one point do you stop communicating with your fellow man and what are the consequences? It’s about wiping the slate clean and starting over.”