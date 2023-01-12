It was fitting that on the morning I drove to Michael Perry’s house southeast of Eau Claire, the hills, valleys and fields were newly bedecked with several inches of snow, the trees garlanded in hoarfrost, and Perry’s long driveway which terminates at the top of a beautiful ridge not yet plowed. Much of his newest book, “Forty Acres Deep,” looks and feels exactly so. At once austere and beautiful, the book is also tinged with the desperation of a long winter and the seemingly endless cold and unrelenting snow of this place, charged with the anxiety and exhaustion of constant shoveling and plowing. After parking my aged 4Runner, we shook hands, walked to Perry’s garage-top office, and proceeded to chew the fat for more than two hours, a predictable outcome any time our paths cross.
“Obviously, I wrote this book during the first year of COVID,” Perry explains. “I was really fighting to save our pole buildings (see his February 20, 2019, Instagram post), but then also thinking, ‘What if I needed these buildings to make a living?’ I mean, I feel lucky that mostly I write nonfiction, but this was a chance to explore issues from other perspectives via character. It’s about at one point do you stop communicating with your fellow man and what are the consequences? It’s about wiping the slate clean and starting over.”
“Forty Acres Deep” is, by so many measures, vintage Perry. There is the adoration for the rural Wisconsin landscape, and for the farmers and blue-collar workers that toil far away from dream coasts and media spotlights. There are the heady tangents and asides in celebration of the French philosopher Montaigne or kerosene-powered torpedo heaters, much of the writing powered by Sturgill Simpson’s “Sound & Fury” album.
Perry’s work has always uniquely praised both the high-brow intellectual and the down-home, county fair sensibilities of Midwestern life in a way that is all his own. Everything he writes is genuine, against-the-grain and primed with equal parts grit and gratitude. But “Forty Acres Deep” is also darker than most of his work, less comedic. Perry’s protagonist, Harold, spends much of the novel ruminating on politics, the rapidly developing countryside, and the crippling weight and inaction of nostalgia. At one point in the book, Harold literally takes aim at a group of snowmobilers roaring past his farm. But the darkness of the book is in no way a reflection of the author. who unfailingly lights up when he boasts about his two daughters, his wife, and the life they’ve built together.
“The first thing I want to do every morning is get up and write,” Perry says from behind a desk festooned with meaningful artifacts. “For twenty-five years I’ve been figuring out what I’m doing. And not doing. And how fortunate I am to occupy this tiny strata where I put the work on. That privilege of making a living doing what I love.”
Throughout our time together, I keep prodding Perry to, if even for a moment, embrace the fact that after writing 16 (even this number is conservative, at best, and more accurately indeterminate) books he is in fact a master storyteller, and one of very few people in our state who can identify as a full-time writer without the safety net of a university appointment, a wealthy spouse or a cushy trust fund. But he can’t or won’t. His Midwestern upbringing prevents him from accepting or vocalizing this truth. He’s humble, to a fault.
So, I’ll say it for him. To publish one book is not an easy thing to do, but many wannabe writers do, though often not very well. But very few people will publish one book that is unequivocally good. Writing two good books is measurably harder. The truth is, many, many writers only have one book in them, one story. Many writers cannot find the juice to continue after a book fails to sell or receives a negative review. But to write 16 books, to ignore those outside factors and critical voices, and to support a family on one’s creative output alone is frankly unheard of. It is astonishing. Michael Perry’s career, which has been focused here in west-central Wisconsin, is improbable and frankly, laudatory.
As I’m sitting in Perry’s office, it is impossible not to take note of a writer we both hold in the highest regard. And here I’m thinking of Jim Harrison, whose most famous work is “Legends of the Fall.” Several of Harrison’s titles line the shelves of Perry’s office or are stacked on the floor. Any time we seem to talk, Harrison rises up in conversation like some old god we both worship. Harrison was famously prolific, and his artistic output clearly influenced Perry. “When I was a younger guy, I’d read Harrison’s books and turn to the ‘Also By’ page and I’d think, ‘Oh man, it’d be really cool to have an ‘Also By’ page that extends to two pages. And now I sort of do. Turns out I wasn’t wasting time all the time.”
Harrison was a master of the novella (loosely defined as a very short novel), which no doubt influenced Perry while he was writing the slim (122 pages) “Forty Acres Deep”.
“Forty Acres Deep” will be released on Jan. 19, marked by a 7 p.m. performance at The Local Store alongside S. Carey and Ben Lester. I cannot think of a better literary accompaniment for the dark, cold days of late January than this new book from one of our state’s very finest artists.