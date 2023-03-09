My apologies to anyone in the Chippewa Valley who was expecting an Amazon delivery on Valentine’s Day. A van brought my package in the afternoon and couldn’t get back up our steep driveway for the rest of the night.
In Lake Hallie, the 14th of February was a balmy 41 degrees and rainy. When I left for work, I was hopeful the many layers of packed snow on my driveway would melt. Instead, it became even more like a bobsled run.
On the way home, I call my husband. Bruce tells me a wrecker just got here: “It’s a big one.” I pull into our parking spot “up top,” meant for winter visitors in cars. If a tow truck is going up when I’m coming down, we’re both in trouble.
Thirty minutes later I see taillights halfway up the driveway. I walk down to an idling flatbed tow truck. The driver is wrapping a long strap — looks like a slack firehose — around a tree. Flatbed Man says, “I can’t get any traction so I’m winching myself up. Then we’ll get a smaller truck down here for the Amazon van.”
As I walk towards my house, a children’s song pops into my head: “She swallowed the bird to catch the spider ... swallowed the spider to catch the fly.”
Amazon Guy gets out of his van when he sees me. “I am so sorry this happened,” I say as a greeting. The same thing I just told Flatbed Man.
“Not your fault.” Same as I just heard from Flatbed Man. Still — we live here, and I did order the package.
Our driveway is legendary among delivery drivers. Often their first time coming down the narrow 200 yards to our house, one will ask, “What do you do in the winter?” I explain how we keep a plastic tote next to our fire number for packages, so drivers don’t need to come to the house. The follow-up question is often, “But what about you?”
Four-wheel drive. And once we get plowed, I sprinkle sawdust. After 12 years of hauling sand from the city shops, I realized my 40-pound bags of pellets meant for the pellet stove offer more grip than sand.
This past January a high school friend texted me on a Sunday afternoon, “I’m at Thirsty Badger and want to show M. your driveway.”
My first thought: Dude, is this what you do on a date? I text back: “It’s really icy right now. Try another time?” Just that week six inches of wet, heavy snow meant I stalled in the cement-like ruts even using my four-wheel drive. I had to back down and wait for a plow. Those ruts froze in place, then thawed and froze again.
Now Amazon Guy tells me he saw our package drop-off tote. He says, “When I braked, I slid past it and couldn’t back up. I thought I’d come down and turn around.”
“How long have you been here?” I ask.
“Just a few hours. I’m getting paid to wait.” That sounds awful: trapped here, no idea for how long, and no bathroom. I offer him ours.
“I’m good,” he says. “It won’t be long.” I offer food and water. He shakes his head.
Meanwhile, Flatbed Man inches his tow truck backwards up the driveway. He might be moving three feet at a time but from our vantage point, it looks like centimeters.
After Bruce and I eat a quick dinner, I put together a care package for Amazon Guy: bottle of water, ginger ale, sleeve of Ritz crackers, Kind bars, banana.
“Really?” Bruce says as he watches me rifle through our pantry.
This from someone who once coaxed a lost pizza delivery driver into the house when his car spun out halfway up our driveway. The teen was wearing just a T-shirt in early March. One wrong turn and he drove into a scene straight out of a horror movie. Bruce often calls our isolated driveway “Donner Pass,” the California mountain feature named after the family who perished trying to cross the Sierra Nevadas, winter of 1846. Unlike for those doomed travelers, there will be no cannibalism in this vegetarian’s yard.
Bruce served that Domino’s driver a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and chatted with him at our kitchen counter until the kid’s dad arrived with a pick-up and tow rope.
Now I say about our new stranded delivery driver, “He’s gotta be hungry.”
I walk my bag out to Amazon Guy, who has pulled his van near our garage. He accepts my offering through his open window. The passenger seat is filled nearly to the roof with envelopes and boxes, which mean some disappointed sweethearts tonight.
I imagine Amazing Guy calculating how many hours of gas in his tank and rechecking his weather app.
“It’s supposed to rain all night,” I pitch. Maybe he’ll melt his way out. More likely, our bobsled run will just get slicker.
He reports a new plan: Once Flatbed Man is out of the way, Dispatch will send a four-wheel drive vehicle for the packages and Amazon Guy. I tell him he can leave his van here as long as it takes.
Nobody knows the slow going of a flatbed tow truck being winched uphill from tree to tree except the guy connecting the strap to the next trunk — in an icy rain — and getting pulled a measly 36 inches at a time up a driveway over 600 feet long. My neighbor Dave-from-across-the-lake calls my cell: “I’m watching your fiasco.” What it must look like for Flatbed Man’s high beams to creep up this hill. Dave suggests I put a warning sign at the top of our driveway for the next guy.
After waiting here four hours, the last two spent watching a “rescue” vehicle, Amazon Guy exists his van with a headlamp strapped to his forehead. He tells me he’s walking up the driveway and someone will pick him up. It’s Valentine’s Day, and I can’t even offer to drive him since the flatbed is still in the way. Any customers who track their packages will see them stalled next to Lake Hallie until morning. It’ll be at least another hour until Flatbed Man makes it to the top.
Amazon Guy is wearing better gear than anyone in the Donner party. Their wagon train got stuck in snowy, rugged terrain; eventually they ate their oxen hide snowshoes.
When Amazon Guy lifts one foot to show me his ice cleats, he falls into the snowbank. How many times can I apologize? How about once more.