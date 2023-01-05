This week I began my 75th term as an instructor at UW-Eau Claire. That milestone prompted me to scroll through my digitized fall-winter-spring-summer class lists going back to 1995. From that swarm of names, students I once knew stepped forward.
A Marine who tattooed a dung beetle on his arm to remind him that nothing in his life is as bad as rolling (or eating) poop all day long. Mother and daughter social work majors who took my course because it was the only one they could schedule together. A student who gave birth on Thursday and returned to class the following Monday. A wanna-be indie folk-star who told me, “If I don’t get better grades, my girlfriend is gonna kick my ass.” They broke up, and he graduated. He went on to open for Counting Crows and Emmylou Harris after rave reviews in Rolling Stone magazine.
For many of us teachers, it’s easy to recall those good students, ones we think we’ll never forget but often do. My most troubled ones remain.
The teen who wanted to attend clown school, and his family laughed. He fell from the footbridge one late April night, and for two months, until his body was found, I kept thinking I caught a glimpse of his face as an elevator door closed or as I looked out at a crowd of students on the campus mall from my second-floor window.
Or the one whose aggressions prompted me to alert campus police and carry wasp spray and a jackknife in my book bag. Scarier still: the experience made me consider quitting.
Over a decade ago I stopped hosting celebrations in my living room for students to present their final projects. I no longer share my home phone number and address. I can’t point out how times have changed without sounding like a fuddy-duddy. Now I’m more careful and guarded than I ever imagined I’d become.
Some class lists transport me back to the actual room where I taught, the arc of bright faces around me. September 2001, the second week of school, I stepped into my classroom and turned on the two TVs. No one knew we’d soon watch a second plane hit a second tower. For the rest of their lives those 20 “introduction to college writing” freshmen may remember where they were on 9/11, the smell of that Hibbard Hall classroom, their instructor weeping. Or how we all stood in a half circle beneath the tiny mounted television sets, one in each front corner, knowing instinctively we could not witness this sitting down.
Other lists prompt no response. How is possible that I could spend 16 weeks in a roomful of students and recall nothing?
When my friend retired, he boxed up two decades of spiral-bound grade books which he still stores in his closet. I remind Max that our class lists are available online. Somehow that’s not the same as seeing your own handwritten notations — nicknames, attendance records — marks that add up to the calculus of a career. Sometimes that math is startling. At age 36 I realized I was twice the age of most of my students. Now, I am three times their age.
Early in my career, I joked, “A teacher might affect an eternity or make a class period feel like one.” I stole that first part from Henry Adams, 19th century American historian and journalist. He wrote, “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”
Adams is right: how can we know our future impact? I rarely saw most students again, though some of mine eventually reentered my life as colleagues. One became my dad’s doctor. On the intricate timeline of our interconnected lives, I had just a miniscule part in that.
At least once a year I reread W.D. Snodgrass’s “April Inventory,” about his own teaching years: “The girls have grown so young by now/I have to nudge myself to stare.” Though later in the poem he reminds us: “There is a value underneath/The gold and silver in my teeth.”
I’d like to think that working with college students keeps me feeling young. The truth is that though their clothing choices change — cargo pants to skinny jeans, chunky soles to Crocs — most students remain perpetually 18 to 22 while I grow older and more unhip each year.
I can’t think of my own time at the front of a classroom without remembering some of my most influential teachers. Professors John Hildebrand, Karen Loeb and Bruce Taylor at UWEC made a life of the mind seem possible to this Chippewa kid. They saw me not as I was but as who I might become. That’s a gift I still try to pay forward to my own students, at least for a few more terms.
Years after I graduated from college, one teacher reappeared in my life and became more than just integral to my education. I married him.
Maybe I was always “teacher’s pet.” At Holy Ghost Grade School, Mrs. Jeanette Prince and Mrs. Nello Schlub didn’t just introduce me to literature, they helped me become a reader. At McDonell Central High School, Mr. Mosing and Mr. Crowe were simply “Mal” and “Marty” to us cocky teens who didn’t realize that 40 years later we’d still be telling stories about them.
Marty wrote in my yearbook, “I shall follow your career with a special interest.” I was fourteen; I couldn’t even imagine I’d have a career. Given the litanies of “stay as sweet as you are” and “have a good summer,” even then this one stood out. I still think about his lessons: to cheer for any underdog, to expect the best from strangers, to weave a good tale.
My graded portfolio from Mal’s class arrived in the mail the summer before senior year. Even now I keep a photograph of his comments pinned to my office wall. “Material in this folder is incredible,” he wrote to me. I don’t display that to be reminded of his compliment as much as to be motivated by his final command: “Write.”