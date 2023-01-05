This week I began my 75th term as an instructor at UW-Eau Claire. That milestone prompted me to scroll through my digitized fall-winter-spring-summer class lists going back to 1995. From that swarm of names, students I once knew stepped forward.

A Marine who tattooed a dung beetle on his arm to remind him that nothing in his life is as bad as rolling (or eating) poop all day long. Mother and daughter social work majors who took my course because it was the only one they could schedule together. A student who gave birth on Thursday and returned to class the following Monday. A wanna-be indie folk-star who told me, “If I don’t get better grades, my girlfriend is gonna kick my ass.” They broke up, and he graduated. He went on to open for Counting Crows and Emmylou Harris after rave reviews in Rolling Stone magazine.