The first house my wife and I owned was a nine hundred and twenty-five square foot, one-bedroom Sears Craftsman kit home on the 2500 block of East Mifflin in Madison, Wisconsin. Our backyard abutted a dirty parking lot and an adult-bookstore. On more than one occasion I accidentally interrupted prostitutes in our backyard and on Sunday mornings, the same heroin addict would knock on our front door, dolefully asking for money, but what I remember now, is that it seemed as if he were actually looking for his mother. He was that lost in life.
All of these unwanted interlopers passing through the neighborhood had the effect of galvanizing the residents around us. We were tight-knit as family. There were two lesbian couples, an art teacher, a husband and wife who operated a hot-dog stand, a few young people like us, and two couples then in their sixties. But my favorite neighbor was Randy.
Randy was a big man with a handle-bar mustache, glasses, and thighs as thick as tree-trunks. He probably weighed three hundred and fifty pounds and he favored gym shorts, no matter the season.
He worked at an auto-parts warehouse, and I think he liked that job, but there was also the impression that it was less of a vocation or calling, and more of a way of gainfully passing his time; more lucrative than golf, which was a passion of his.
Spring, summer, and fall, I used to mosey across the street and onto Randy and Barb’s screened-in porch where we’d sit companionably in the dark and drink Miller High Life out of cold bottles and pass the evening on a swinging porch chair. Those nights were magnificent. Sometimes we didn’t talk at all. We’d just listen to the chains of that porch swing strain under our weight and watch the passing headlights of unfamiliar cars cruising for trouble. Rarely, he talked about his time in Vietnam. Sometimes he talked about his brother, who had passed away at a young age. Often, he talked about Barb and their younger days. He was still very much in love with her after decades of marriage.
Our neighborhood had many cherry trees and when the blossoms were at peak, we all gathered in a backyard and drank cherry wine and cherry beer. We ate cherry pie and cherry salsa. Sometimes there was yodeling. But the highlight of that evening was when neighbors would read poetry about cherry blossoms. These were all very blue-collar people, living in the shadows of the Oscar Mayer meatpacking plant, but they knew their poetry. They knew beauty. They understood the fragility of life and how fleetingly time moves. Every year, someone would read A.E. Housman’s “The Loveliest of Trees”: Loveliest of trees, the cherry now/Is hung with bloom along the bough… After a few years, I began to read from one of my favorite books, “Japanese Death Poems” (compiled by Yoel Hoffman). At first, my neighbors were appalled by the book’s title. But they soon understood. All of the haiku in that collection were written by Zen monks in the final hours of their life. For many of those poets, the sight of cherry blossoms was an exquisitely transcendental moment. There was an appreciation that their own lives were as ephemeral as those delicate blossoms, and just as beautiful.
About three years ago, our old neighbor, Amy, wrote me an Instagram message, informing me that Randy had passed away at home, with his wife Barb beside him. It took me eight days to respond, and I felt bad about my tardiness. But I remember thinking that it was impossible that Randy could have died. This was a man who had survived Vietnam. A man so strong he might have picked up a VW Beetle and relocated it as easily as a child picking up a Matchbox car. I didn’t want to think about him dying. He had been so kind to me. A young me.
One summer evening in 2006 during a heated presidential campaign we were discussing politics and he told me that he didn’t vote; that he hadn’t in years. I was aghast. “Randy”, I said, “you have to vote. Isn’t that why we fight wars? For that right?” He went very silent, and I learned something in that silence. I learned that Randy had seen more of life and this planet’s horrors in his first twenty-five years of life than I ever would. I learned that he had experienced the confusion and desolation of seeing his friends die in combat for inexplicable, political reasons, reasons that years later might have seemed farcical, if the consequences were not so tragic. I learned that I did not know so much as I thought I did.
Today, I was mowing our lawn. The sky was discolored from smoke drifting across the continent from forest fires in Canada. But the grass was terrifically green. I stopped on the leeward side of my favorite chokecherry tree to rest my ears from the whine of the mower’s engine. Blossoms fell onto my hair. Onto my lap. Onto the grass. Blossoms whiter than snow. Whiter than porcelain. Whiter, I thought, than heaven.
I thought of Randy.
Then, something unexpected shifted in my perception of those blossoms. Suddenly, I was not simply reminded of Randy, but rather, I perceived that the blossoms were Randy. The blossoms falling to earth on this warm May morning were my friend and old neighbor Randy. He was there with me. His spirit was all around me, as surely as the wind or the sunlight warming my neck. His tremendous laughter, his deep voice, his all-encompassing hugs. I remembered the way his hands would swallow mine when we shook, as if my hands were the size of a little boy’s. I could remember all the nights we spent, silently swinging together on that little porch, staring out into the spring evening, drinking our cold bottles of beer.
Sometimes the distance between heaven and earth is not so very far. A distance we can cross in our own time if we choose to, if we choose to see the beauty all around us, and in us.