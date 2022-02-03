For Christmas my husband gave me a fancy DeWalt drill. Bruce says it’s a household gift, but we both know I’m the only one who’ll use it. When he teased, “Often behind every DIY woman is an incompetent man,” our friend Deb Peterson corrected him: “Or no man at all.” As a single mom, she has taken on many home projects, most recently a 10-by-16 garden shed. Last spring she dug an 18-foot trench from her garage so she could run an electrical line, and a friend assisted with wiring. Then Deb’s brother helped her add windows. After that she was on her own, though sometimes under the guidance of what she calls “YouTube University.” Deb installed insulation, walls, vents and a ceiling; she added trim and painted inside and out.
Years ago, her mom wanted a mantel on her wall, so Deb bought all of the materials. Her dad thought a gal couldn’t build something like that, so he took over. Deb tells me, “It looked like crap, so he disgustedly went to town to drink beer and play cards. While he was gone, I fixed it. When he got home he said, ‘I guess it doesn’t look as bad as I thought.’” No one in the family ever told him the truth.
My friend Sue Ayres grew up with handy parents so she always assumed “you could just do it yourself.”
The first time she got paid for her work was when she was 18 and her brother was building a house for his family. She says, “I pulled all the wire and set up the electrical — all passed inspection. I did some drywall mudding, lots of painting, wood finishing.” This built her confidence.
When she bought her own home, Sue convinced her wife to live by the mantra “What’s the worst that can happen?” They still consider that question and then make a decision about going forward with a project themselves or hiring out.
The two remodeled bathrooms and a kitchen and refinished a wood floor. Sue is proudest of their basement, which took nine months to finish. They built walls and put in drywall, ceiling, carpet/laminate, lights, outlets and in-wall speakers for the surround-sound in the media room. She says,
“We paid someone to carry the drywall downstairs. The rest we did ourselves.” This year they added a bookcase that doubles as a hidden door into the shop and laundry room.
When I ask about any disasters, Sue teases, “Define disaster.” Then she adds, “No, the worst hasn’t happened yet.”
Just before winter I joined the Facebook group “Handy Women” where members share pictures of their handiwork or problem projects and others offer tips. I love the stories: part advice column, part home improvement show. Many begin, “Dear Wise Handy Women.”
Geraldine Anello started the group in 2019 as part of her mission to empower women with tools. Today there are almost 180,000 members, and the site has grown to a YouTube channel as well as an online boutique which sells T-shirts with sayings like “Step aside, I will fix it.”
For me, the most interesting posts are not just about members repairing a leaking faucet or laying tile but what prompted these women to do it themselves. Jennifer Frost recently pointed out: “I noticed a trend of people saying things like ‘this is a small accomplishment compared to some of you ladies’ and I just stopped by to say ... No, it isn’t. If you changed a switch plate for the first time or gutted your kitchen, these are all big tasks if they are big tasks for you.”
In the past decade, women with power tools have built successful TV series like “Good Bones,” which began as the mother-daughter business 2 Chicks and a Hammer. Many hosts are regaled for their looks more than their skills; some are even called “home improvement hotties.”
The reality is that more women are entering the lucrative construction business than ever before. Nicole Carwan opened Handy Woman Services in Lincoln Park, Michigan, one year ago. She was influenced by her carpenter father and her illness. In 2019, she endured surgery, chemotherapy and many months of recovery. Once she started to get her energy back, she remodeled her kitchen from floor to ceiling. When she ran out of things to do in her own home, she made a business card and bought a truck. She says, “The past year just blew up for me in the best way possible. My dad officially retired last year, and he works with me sometimes. I get to learn even more from him, and we get to have a good time together.”
I would guess, like Nicole, many of us handy women can trace our beginnings to family. Each time I fix something, I’m transported back to being that little girl who sat on the garage floor and pounded nails into an old board while my dad puttered at his work bench.
Currently, just 10% of the construction workforce is female, but supportive groups like Handy Women may inspire more. Already there are so many successful tales.
I could write about 20-something self-proclaimed “tool girl” Alyssa Moreno, who shared photos of the first live-edge table she made after her breast cancer diagnosis or about the hundreds of supportive responses she received, from “You got this” to “You, madam, are a bada$$.”
I could write about Raquel Fernandes who posted a bedside lamp she crafted. “I’m in the process of overcoming my females-can’t-do-anything childhood,” she wrote. “Today I made this and am in love.”
But I want to return to the post that got me hooked back in November. DT Huyhn wrote, “I have a serious question to ask. How do you start your journey? I’ve grown up in a different country ... Bought my house for more than 5 years now and always wanted to do something. ... I live far away from my friends and relatives. Please help.”
Hundreds of strangers offered her advice. One woman said, “Start small, remind yourself that you are learning. ... Sometimes we fail.” And another, “It’s a leap of faith! Having this group has made me feel better about asking questions.”
And finally, advice that may become my new life motto: “You start by changing a light bulb. If you can take your old light bulb and replace it with a new one, and the light comes on without burning down your house, congratulations: You are now successful. You just completed all the steps necessary to do any other job.”