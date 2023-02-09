When I mentioned my impending trip to Guatemala to acquaintances in Eau Claire, most responded with some version of, “But … isn’t it dangerous?”

I assumed they were talking about the country’s many active volcanoes (one of which happened to have erupted just a month before my visit). Instead, they were referring to the civil unrest which had plagued Guatemala since a 1954 U.S.-engineered coup, followed by decades of bloody civil war. After several people raised concern for my safety, I visited the Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs website, which confirmed that due to crime in certain segments of the country, a Level 3 “reconsider travel” advisory had, indeed, been issued.