There’s something comforting about spotting someone you know when you’re far from home. Years ago I ran into an acquaintance in Guangzhou, China, and within 30 seconds we not only hugged each other tightly — first and last time — but discussed what the high humidity did to our underwear.
I’ve had similar experiences in Mexico, Hawaii, and on the Amtrak to Chicago. My dad once bumped into the local undertaker when they were both 1,400 miles from Chippewa Falls. Dad’s greeting: “You came this far to measure me for a coffin?!” He giggled about that for years.
I’ve often flown out of Eau Claire, but last month was the first time with 180 chatty spring break passengers — most from the Chippewa Valley. Once in the air, the atmosphere turned party bus.
My husband and I booked a trip to Fort Myers because it’s the only nonstop flight offered to someplace warm in March. This option ended a few days ago, though you can fly direct to Orlando through August 7.
Bruce hadn’t been on a plane in four years. On his last trip, we were to connect in Chicago with 30 minutes to spare. A blizzard was approaching. If we didn’t make our flight to Eau Claire, we’d be stuck overnight or longer.
My dad’s health was failing. I had to get home.
When the plane touched down, Bruce and I headed toward the front. A conga line of frustrated economy passengers followed us while we taxied to the gate. A flight attendant screamed for everyone to sit down, but there was nowhere to go but off.
The wheelchair I arranged for Bruce was not there. I flagged down an airport employee, who somehow found one. Mohamed pushed Bruce behind me as I shooed people out of the way, like the Packers’ Jerry Kramer blocking a power sweep in the Ice Bowl. We got to our gate half a mile away, and Bruce slipped his winded driver a hefty tip. When our plane took off, everyone cheered.
That’s the last time Bruce flew.
This flight involved no rule breaking, just lots of friendly faces. Each time I returned from buying snacks or using the airport restroom, I reported to Bruce who I ran into. A former colleague. A family friend. My brother’s old teammate. A stranger who told me how much she loves this column.
Back in September, Fort Myers area was decimated by Hurricane Ian, the costliest weather disaster on record in Florida, and the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since 1935. Many of the beachfront hotels are still not ready for business. Others are full of construction workers.
The first floor of Dolphin Key Resort is uninhabitable per the health department warning on the lobby door. This place is paradise to us for one reason: it’s not snowing. We booked three nights here for its “old Florida” charm: a two-story hotel with a pool and Tiki Bar, daily happy hour and live music. The day we checked in, a polka band oompahed all afternoon. Dolphin Key serves an older clientele. Let’s just say 70-something Bruce was the belle of that ball. He teased me that at age 54, I was jailbait.
Larry VonVille ended up in Florida by way of the Midwest. In the 15 minutes between our airport hotel and the resort he tells us highlights from his 72 years, including his last decade as a single parent and his spirit animal, a rabbit named Fifi. He laments about our country, “There’s no human respect anymore.” He may be just another taxi driver spouting road wisdom, but there’s a purity to his voice. He tells us, “Immigrants around here work harder than anyone.” He adds, “They’re more family oriented than most Americans.” Then he shifts to his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers.
When I first voted in 1988, we might have used the political euphemism “different sides of the aisle” as if seated for the bride or groom at a church wedding. Now many of us are on different sides of a chasm, given the revolving door of hot-button topics, including that week in Florida: the statue of David.
But when we travel, there’s an unwritten truce. Not quite “when in Rome,” but we do become more accepting. A 2016 study in the Annals of Tourism concluded that travel leads to encounters among strangers, which in turn brings about empathy.
Poet Billy Collins recently quipped, “Right now, people are ready to be offended, but I’m always ready to be delighted.” So it goes at the pool during happy hour on a Tuesday at the Dolphin Key Resort.
“Hey, girl,” a woman calls to another 80-something in a sun hat. They met yesterday and likely won’t see each other again after Friday. Neither knows how the other votes.
Our last day, Larry drops us off at the airport at 6:30 a.m. He misses cheese curds so much he offers us a free ride if we bring him a bag next time.
I notice a familiar sweatshirt logo on a young woman climbing out of a van ahead of us. Then another. UW-Eau Claire’s golf team. “Hey: Eau Claire,” I yell. A student in my current writing class waves back.
When we settle in at our gate, I run into my high school classmate. Once on the plane, a voice behind Bruce asks, “Are you Noah’s dad?” My stepson’s long-ago friend, Dan. The connections on this full plane mean it feels a bit like a crowded Chippewa Valley bar: look around for old friends and acquaintances or just familiar faces you can’t quite place. Like the man who says to me, “I know your whole family.” If we were at a Tilden tavern, he’d likely buy me a beer.
At luggage claim in Eau Claire, passengers stand around telling their friends or neighbors what they saw in Florida.
One guy calls out as he grabs his suitcase, “Good to see you, Turtle.” Another calls back, “See you later, buddy.” I wave to the woman randomly assigned to sit next to me on our three-hour flight: my student Cadie. We’re both going home with a story.