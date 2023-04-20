There’s something comforting about spotting someone you know when you’re far from home. Years ago I ran into an acquaintance in Guangzhou, China, and within 30 seconds we not only hugged each other tightly — first and last time — but discussed what the high humidity did to our underwear.

I’ve had similar experiences in Mexico, Hawaii, and on the Amtrak to Chicago. My dad once bumped into the local undertaker when they were both 1,400 miles from Chippewa Falls. Dad’s greeting: “You came this far to measure me for a coffin?!” He giggled about that for years.