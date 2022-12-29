Our story begins in June of 1963 when Bob Vogler and Sharon Knight’s love story began. After circling the halls of Eau Claire’s Memorial High School for years, the recent graduates spent their first day of summer at Lake Wissota, skiing and boating among friends. Over that sun-soaked afternoon, their friendship blossomed into something more. Three years later, on November 19, 1966, they were married.
Our story continues 25 or so years later, when Bob, Sharon and their two daughters had taken up residence in Wausau. One day Bob, then in his 40s, was roaming his backyard near the lilac bushes when his wedding ring slipped from his finger. Maybe he was mowing, gardening, or tossing a ball with his kids. All he knew for sure was that when he looked down at his finger later that night, his wedding ring was gone.
Sharon was not thrilled by the development.
“What did she say?” I ask.
“Oh, I think she said some words you can’t print,” Bob says with a chuckle.
In 2012, Bob and Sharon moved back to Eau Claire, minus the wedding ring.
Following a prolonged illness, Sharon passed away on November 18, 2022, just one day before her and Bob’s 56th wedding anniversary. Devastated, Bob carried on as best he could, and on the morning of December 2, he drove to the local church to attend his wife’s funeral.
“It was probably an hour and a half before the ceremony,” Bob says, “and people had started to arrive for the visitation.”
And then, Bob was approached by the church secretary.
“Excuse me,” she said, “by any chance, did you ever live in Wausau?”
Bob confirmed that he had.
“Did you live on ...?” she named a street.
He said yes.
“Did you ever lose your wedding ring?”
“Yes!” he said.
“Well,” the secretary continued, “someone found it.”
Her name is Michele. Decades prior, she and her husband had briefly been neighbors with the Voglers.
In the early 90s, shortly after the Voglers moved, Michele’s husband was digging on the property line near the lilac bushes when he came across the ring.
Never giving it much thought, he placed it in a jewelry box, where it was quickly forgotten. Until last March, shortly after Michele’s husband’s death, when she stumbled across it in the box. Taking a closer look, she noticed an inscription within the ring — “S.K. To R.W.V.” — along with a date: “11-19-66.”
Over the next eight months, Michele regularly checked the “lost ring” pages on social media, hopeful of finding a lead. Though none ever developed.
And then, for reasons she can’t explain, on November 30 — two days before Sharon’s funeral — Michele felt compelled to give her internet sleuthing another crack. She typed the inscribed information into a search bar and, this time, got a hit: Sharon Vogler’s newly posted obituary.
The obituary not only confirmed their wedding date but also explained the initials: R.W.V for Robert W. Vogler and SK for Sharon Knight.
“So I saw the name of the church where the funeral would be held,” Michele tells me. “And I left a message.”
Back at the funeral, a stunned Bob tried to make sense of the miraculous timing. Had Sharon passed away any other week, the obituary might have been lost to the never-ending noise of the internet. But because Michele searched when she had — just 12 days after Sharon’s death — the universe rewarded her with the exact information that had previously been unavailable.
“It’s a sign,” Bob tells me. “I’m not sure what it’s a sign for, but God’s hands were involved in this. Maybe Sharon’s too.”
I ask Michele for her perspective on such inexplicable serendipity.
“You know, people have this belief that when a person passes, they’ve sometimes got to take care of unfinished business. I don’t know about all that,” Michele says, “and yet ... .”
She pauses before continuing. “I could have just left that ring in the jewelry box or sold it at a pawn shop. But I just had this compulsion to find the owner. The truth is this could have gone 100 different ways ... ” Michele says, trailing off.
“Yet you found the one that gave Bob his ring back,” I say.
“Yeah,” Michele says. “I guess so.”
Decades after their last meeting, the day after Sharon’s funeral, Bob and Michele connected by phone. Michele promised to send the ring via certified mail. Within 48 hours, it was back on Bob’s finger.
“So what makes a person stick with a mystery for all those months?” I ask Michele.
“Oh, I love a good mystery,” she explains. “And I love to make things happen. I love to fix things.”
And for Bob, she did.
“Here it is,” Bob says, modeling the ring for me days later. “I’m not sure it’s coming off again,” he chuckles, “but at least it’s back on.”