B.J. Hollars

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Our story begins in June of 1963 when Bob Vogler and Sharon Knight’s love story began. After circling the halls of Eau Claire’s Memorial High School for years, the recent graduates spent their first day of summer at Lake Wissota, skiing and boating among friends. Over that sun-soaked afternoon, their friendship blossomed into something more. Three years later, on November 19, 1966, they were married.

Our story continues 25 or so years later, when Bob, Sharon and their two daughters had taken up residence in Wausau. One day Bob, then in his 40s, was roaming his backyard near the lilac bushes when his wedding ring slipped from his finger. Maybe he was mowing, gardening, or tossing a ball with his kids. All he knew for sure was that when he looked down at his finger later that night, his wedding ring was gone.