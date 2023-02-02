After warmups, the Zamboni makes its requisite circuits, Aerosmith’s “Dream On” fades away, the lights dim, and now the Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” blasts across the ice.
It’s been twenty years since I’ve seen a hockey game, but it’s Friday night in Chippewa Falls, I’m seated about ten rows off the boards with my friends Novak and Amber, and we’re ready for anything. There is a spirited rendition of the national anthem followed perhaps paradoxically by Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” Then the puck drops. I’m stunned by the relative youth of the players. This is not the Charlestown Chiefs of “Slap Shot” fame. There aren’t any over-the-hill journeymen circling the ice. No white-haired Reggie Dunlop perfectly played by Paul Newman. No renegade Hanson Brothers. No Morris “Mo” Wanchuk. I count about twenty facial hairs between the two hockey squads. Tonight, the hometown Chippewa Steel are skating against the Minnesota Wilderness, and far as I can see, one imposing defenseman on the Wilderness owns all twenty of those soft whiskers. These hockey players are young, fresh-faced, focused and determined. This is the North American Hockey League. This is the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The first goal lights the lamp at about two minutes into the first period. The Wilderness are up 1-0. Their goalie is banging his stick on the ice. It’s an old, barbaric echo. Centuries ago, similar sounds marked the beginning of any crude battle as warriors thumped swords against shields. Hockey is elementally brutal.
This is a sport predicated on players strapping what amounts to a sharpened knife to their feet and then charging around a frozen pond with a long wooden stick, slashing at a circle of vulcanized rubber, and intermittently fighting each other.
Between Novak, Amber and I, we’ve collectively played zero minutes of organized hockey, but that fact doesn’t dim the fun we’re having. “Everything I know about hockey,” Amber puts in, “I learned from rom-coms.” Novak and I can’t even begin to parse her statement. Roughly three minutes into the first period a player is checked so hard that he goes flying over the boards and onto his own bench. There isn’t blood in the air, or on the ice, but there is that specific frequency of violence that imbues any hockey game with magic. Amber chips in, “I thought they were all Gryffindors. They’re clearly not.” As a hockey announcer, she favors the non-sequitur.
There are no commercial interruptions. No timeouts. No delays for injuries. The game surges. This is fast hockey and we’re sitting so close to the players that I can hear them chattering to each other. I can tell what color of bubblegum one of the forwards spits onto the ice. With about six minutes left in the first, Novak journeys to the concessions area and returns with cans of Leinenkugel’s. The first period ends, and the Zamboni returns.
Fifteen seconds into the second period the Steel equalize, and the place goes bananas. “Must’ve been some kind of locker-room talk,” Amber puts in, this time on-subject. But a minute later the Wilderness scores again, making the tally 2-1 on what appeared to be a sloppily disorganized Steel defense. The crowd sighs in disappointment. Seven minutes later, the Steel tie the game after a long penalty and the arena is a riot of hooting, hollering and fans stomping metal bleachers.
Amber asks, “How heavy is a puck?”
Novak asks, “Why do people sometimes throw an octopus onto the ice?”
I ask, “Want another beer?”
Now the goals are raining sideways into the nets. The Wilderness at 7:42 in the second period and a Steel goal about a minute later. And just before the period ends, a puck is sent rocketing into the stands and miraculously hits no one, though the bleachers are full of Steel faithful. I run a finger over my teeth in gratitude.
We do our research. A frozen hockey puck weighs about six ounces. Octopuses are thrown onto the ice after the national anthem has been sung or after a goal for good luck. Most of the players in the North American Hockey League are not old enough to legally drink a beer.
The Zamboni departs and the third period starts. A group of kids are collecting every aluminum can they’re able to scrounge, stacking one top another along the glass. Queen’s “We Will Rock You” blares on the PA and the congregation commences stamping its feet. So far, there hasn’t been a fight. There hasn’t been much time for a fight. The two teams are busy racing up and down the ice, scoring goals at a brisk clip, playing clean, fundamental hockey. Someone shouts, “C’mon youse guys!”
With just over a minute left in the game, the score is tied 3-3, and the tension in the arena rises to a fevered pitch. Something’s got to give, and we’re hoping it’s the Wilderness’ goalie. But as the clock winds down from ten seconds, the Wilderness make a frantic break down the ice and just before time expires a wrist shot finds the goal and that’s it — the game is over.
The crowd begins protesting, chanting a two-syllable curse that rhymes with “wool sit.” The referees gather, confer, and then skate decisively off the ice. The game is over. A woman sitting just in front of me identifies herself as the mother of a Wilderness player. “For most of these guys,” she explains, “this is it. They haven’t quit on their dreams of making the NHL. They just love hockey.” She lifts her blanket off the cold metal bleacher and waving, says, “Sorry we beat you.”
But it would be impossible to feel let down. I just spent a Friday night watching young people skate their hearts out chasing an improbable dream. I believe it was Aerosmith who, earlier in the evening sang, “You got to lose to know how to win.”