One winter morning in 1969, 15-year-old Patrick McBride of Wauwatosa opened the Milwaukee Sentinel to find his future staring back at him. On the sports page, there was an advertisement soliciting 25-word essays from those interested in becoming batboys for the newly formed Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee had been without a team since 1965 when the Braves moved to Atlanta. But now baseball was back, and Pat — who wanted in on the action — picked up his pen and swung for the fences.
With the help of his reporter father and wordsmith twin brother, Pat made his pitch for the position by writing the following: “I would be doing a small part toward bringing baseball back to Milwaukee. I would hope that the spirit I would show would be contagious.”
It was enough to land him the first of many dream jobs.
Within months, Pat’s work as a batboy for the Brewers soon positioned him to become a ball boy for the Bucks and a locker room attendant for the Packers.
“I may be the only kid in America who had such an opportunity,” Pat reflected in his newly released book, aptly titled “The Luckiest Boy In The World.”
In early February, Pat spent several days in Eau Claire to share his story. I trailed him everywhere I could: from his public reading at Pablo Center, to a social gathering, to my college classroom. Everywhere he went, he inspired.
“Follow your dreams,” Pat urged my students. “Trust me; you are capable of things you can’t even imagine.”
At 15, Pat dared not dream at all. He and his six siblings grew up in a household where their parents drank daily, their drunken screaming matches often heard around the block.
In his early years, Pat’s only reprieve from his dysfunctional home life came from the Jack and Lynn Eierman family, who lived just down the road. In kindergarten, Pat befriended Bob Eierman — now of Eau Claire, and an emeritus professor and former chair of UW-EC’s chemistry department. Sixty-four years after their fortuitous kindergarten meeting, Pat and Bob remain as close as ever.
“The Eiermans were this incredibly generous and gracious family,” Pat shared. “We were always hungry at our house, but when we’d go to the Eiermans, they’d just feed us. I couldn’t believe it. ‘You want more food?’ they’d say. ‘You want another dessert?’”
Having grown up during the Depression, Jack and Lynn knew a thing or two about empty stomachs, and they were glad to share all they could.
Beyond basic sustenance, the Eiermans also provided Pat with some much-needed stability. The Eiermans regularly invited Pat and his twin brother Dennis to their modest lake cottage 40 miles northwest of Milwaukee. For long, languishing summer afternoons, Pat, Dennis and the Eierman kids spent their days swimming, fishing and toasting marshmallows over the fire.
“We could just be kids there,” Pat said. “They made us feel like we were loved.”
Because they were loved, Bob explained. “We are brothers from another mother.”
By 18, Pat had begun to distance himself from his toxic home life. By day, he was a high school student, but by night he was the equipment manager for the champion Milwaukee Bucks. Just like that, Pat became the youngest equipment manager in professional sports history. But the title came with great responsibility, most notably a $100,000 equipment budget for Pat to purchase items as wide-ranging as uniforms to bubblegum.
Though Pat earned but $2.50 an hour, the job came with perks, including the keys to the Milwaukee Bucks Arena, as well as the performance center next door. Pat made good use of those keys, regularly stopping by his arena office whenever musicians were in town. During basketball season, Pat found himself seated on the bench alongside superstars like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but beyond the season, he also enjoyed a star-studded lineup of concerts featuring Steve Wonder, Elvis Presley and Jethro Tull.
Pat served as the Bucks equipment manager from 1971-1976, though he had his sights set on a different position: athletic trainer.
When he approached Bucks trainer Arnie Garber, Garber wouldn’t hear of it.
“You’re far too smart to be an athletic trainer,” Garber told him. “You’re not going to hang around jocks the rest of your life. You’re going to medical school to become a doctor. I want to see your report cards every term.”
Like the Eiermans years before, Arnie Garber’s support pushed Pat to new heights. On Garber’s advice, following his years in professional sports, Pat became a physician, professor and associate dean of students at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
While a 25-word essay contest may have altered the course of Pat’s future, it was his many mentors who showed him the way. Humbled by the support those mentors showed him, these days Pat strives to pay that mentorship forward to the next generation.
When Pat encouraged my students to follow their dreams, he didn’t mean it as a throwaway line, but a hard-earned truth. Whether he was shining some big leaguer’s cleats, handing Kareem the ball or bandaging a linebacker’s leg, Pat’s dreams were fulfilled by way of his commitment to serving others.
“It was through service,” Pat says, “that I realized I had something to give.”