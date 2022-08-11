Sawdust

Brian “Burly” Krista works the bar at his business in Chippewa Falls.

 Patti See photo

I recently went on my fifth (almost annual) Cousins Tavern Tour. Bobby Schroedel’s mother and mine were sisters. Though Bernice and Virgie raised their large families two hours apart, they made regular visits. And every July, four parents and 14 kids went on a camping trip together.

After graduating from UW-Eau Claire, Bobby and his wife bought a house on Delbert Road, just a few miles down the highway from our southside Chippewa Falls home. Christmas of 1977, Connie was nine months pregnant and couldn’t travel, so they spent the holiday with us. I was 9.