I recently went on my fifth (almost annual) Cousins Tavern Tour. Bobby Schroedel’s mother and mine were sisters. Though Bernice and Virgie raised their large families two hours apart, they made regular visits. And every July, four parents and 14 kids went on a camping trip together.
After graduating from UW-Eau Claire, Bobby and his wife bought a house on Delbert Road, just a few miles down the highway from our southside Chippewa Falls home. Christmas of 1977, Connie was nine months pregnant and couldn’t travel, so they spent the holiday with us. I was 9.
When their two kids were school age, they’d often all come over on a Saturday afternoon for cards and drinks with my mom and dad. Then supper. More cards and a few drinks. Then snacks to sop up the drinks. All four adults were smokers, and I recall the hazy dining room when I’d leave at 4:30 for my job as a supper club waitress. The house was even bluer when I came home at 10 p.m. According to Bob, at the end of the night Dad would snub out his last Parliament in the plate-sized ashtray and say to Mom, “Well, Virg: Let’s go to bed so the company can go home.”
When I moved to Lake Hallie in 2010, my husband and I ran into Bobby and Connie in a tavern. I hadn’t seen them for about a decade, but we’ve been hanging out ever since. Like Bruce and me, they love bars, supper clubs and the Badgers. After many double dates, Bob suggested we start a summer tavern tour tradition.
Our last one was just after my dad died. Our theme: return to the Chippewa Falls haunts Bobby visited when he was a boy who got to tag along with our fathers when the Schroedels drove over from Wisconsin Rapids.
We hit First and Goal (back then: Tootie’s), TipTop (formerly Tee-Pee), The Ritz and Tomahawk Room — the latter two still the same. Bob’s story about each one came down to this punchline: “Don’tcha love bars.”
We took a break during the pandemic. Our theme this year is “neighborhood bars.” My guideline: without a beer sign in the window, the establishment might just as well blend in as another house on the block.
Our first stop is Burly’s in Chippewa Falls, 3 o’clock on a 90-degree Tuesday. The four of us step into the cool air of that dark bar and never want to leave. The problem with a tavern tour — some people might just say “bar hopping” but this is an event for us — is you have to pace yourself. One drink at each spot. That’s hard when we’ve got the whole place and the owner to ourselves.
In 1997 Brian Krista bought what was once The Mint, then Pepe’s and called it by his nickname. Burly tells us the history of the wooden-back bar, an intricate beauty that was stained mahogany to cover up damage from a fire long before any of us was born. For Burly’s 20th anniversary here, his buddy gifted him an enormous fiberglass fish head bought on e-Bay. It’s been mounted on the wall for five years. Burly isn’t sure who put the little rubber duckie in its mouth, or when.
Next is Rolly’s Coach Club in Altoona, owned by Rolly Knusalla since 1986. His recent surgery means we don’t get to talk to him. Happy hour attracts 20-somethings in scrubs and 80-somethings in beauty-parlor curls. A round of drinks costs us $10. We play shake-a-day and Connie carries home a six-pack of Michelob Ultra; I win a free drink ticket, which I’ll save for next time.
We’re old; this summer we can only make three stops in a day. Our final: Amber Inn, the longest running bar in Eau Claire. It was built in 1881 by Walter’s Brewery to sell their product. One hundred years later, Orv and Pat Johnson bought the place. Included in the sale was a 1910 photo of patrons posing on the sidewalk out front. A surprise in the crowd: Orv’s grandfather. The Johnsons have run Amber Inn the past 41 years. Their current slogan, “You’re a stranger here but once,” has a timeless feel which might have appealed to barflies in the last two centuries.
We order fish and burgers, sip our ice-cold beer and watch Orv fry our food in a prep area about the size of my kitchen counter. The menu claims that galley space is “where all the magic happens.” The cheese curds are so spectacular that even my chatty cousins finally stop talking.
Edward Slingerland, author of “Drunk: How we Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization,” claims that 3,000 years before organized agriculture, hunter-gatherers came together “not to break bread but to brew beer.” From an evolutionary standpoint, alcohol helped aggressive, untrusting primates build cooperative and successful societies. In that regard, Slingerland says intoxication is “part of the story of what makes us human.”
I don’t have to point out to anyone that “drinking culture” is embedded in the fabric of our lives, like watching the Packers and Wisconsin nice — just what we do. Not all of it has the luster and fun of a summer afternoon at neighborhood bars. In fact, Slingerland’s research began with the question, “Why do we do this given how incredibly dangerous and destructive it can be?” Anyone who has lost a loved one to the slow torment of alcoholism has witnessed that firsthand.
Wisconsinites’ relationship with drinking is complicated. Having a few beers together builds camaraderie, decreases inhibitions, and increases a flow state for creativity. Turns out, it’s also a part of our biological history. This cheap, socially acceptable drug makes intoxication the basis of what Slingerland calls “the economy of human desires.” Or as Amber Inn advertises: “Go ahead, have a couple. You’ll feel better.”