The very first essay I wrote for this column was published just over three years ago. Suffering one of the worst winters on record, I questioned the decision to cancel school so frequently. I also questioned our “toughness” as Wisconsinites. As it turned out, I received a lot of angry blow-back for that column. The reaction wasn’t limited to the comments section of this newspaper’s website either. People found my email and read me the riot act. One educator wrote me such a scathing email it took me about 25 drafts to respond, because in each subsequent draft I aimed for a gentler and more civil tone, until the final email I sent was so upbeat and kind you might’ve thought I was actually responding to fan mail. But I would also walk into my favorite cafe and receive a volley of glares, and that kind of disgusted glance a person suffers when they haven’t bathed in a few months. When all you’ve ever wanted is to live in your hometown, it feels mortifying to know that you’ve essentially infuriated all the people you care most about in the world.
I’m happy to admit that the column was a mistake and a real lesson for me. In tennis, we refer to such gaffes as “unforced errors,” and they tend to be the variety of stupid blunder that has a player banging their racquet off their own forehead in dismay. Trust me, for a few days, my blood pressure was in a dangerous place, I felt fairly stupid, and I am grateful for the all the readers who have been incredibly loyal to this column and paper. And, if you ever need testimony about the kindness of the writer Michael Perry, know that he was one of the few folks who reached out to me with reassuring words to the effect of, life moves on.
I blame that column on February, when my mental health is at its annual nadir, my energy levels rivaling a hibernating bear, and my morale failing like recent-memory postseason Packers teams. My children sometimes ask me what my favorite month of the year is, and to be honest, I have a difficult time narrowing it down.
I love fall, so I tend to advocate for (in order) September, October and November. But the older I’ve grown, the more comfortable I am in April, May, June, July and August. December isn’t bad either. There’s a novelty to winter in December. The snow and cold are fresh and new, the Christmas season upon us, festive lights battle with the darkness, and our house smells of a freshly-cut fir tree and rich slow-cooked food. I could make a case for December as one of my favorite months. Basically, I love Wisconsin at least eight, but maybe almost 10 months of the year. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else in the world, truly.
“What about your least favorite month?” my kids ask next.
I don’t even hesitate, my opinion coming as quickly as an encyclopedic fact, “February.” I utter the month like a curse, or the name of some mortal enemy.
I dislike February on a nearly molecular level. By February, that novelty of snow and cold is long gone. By February, the streets of most any Wisconsin town are crusted in sad dirty gray snow, frozen garbage and cigarette butts poking through the ice and mush like artifacts from another bleaker time. By February, the football season is over and we’ve lost that sensation of looking forward to another Sunday of regular season Green Bay Packers glory; the eternal hope that this will be the year when the Lombardi Trophy returns to Wisconsin. By February, I’m so pale I start to resemble a ghost. By February, I’ve given up on January’s resolutions and diet plans and simply stand at the kitchen sink, eating Nutella out of the plastic container by the spoonful. By February, I start receiving those frustrating emails, texts, postcards and photos from friends vacationing somewhere tropical and inviting with green golf courses, azure seas, palm trees, and tourists wearing next to nothing. Meanwhile, I’m piling on a double layer of jackets to walk our kitchen scraps out to the chickens and hoping not to break my back on a frozen driveway. There really ought to be a law against sending Wisconsinites vacation photos in February. It’s just cruel, no matter the intention, and somewhat akin to dangling the keys to a prisoner’s cell just outside of their reach.
I’ve tried to find ways to cope. Exercise, vitamin D, yoga, long walks. Nothing works. There is the vague consolation of watching the sun rise earlier and earlier each morning, the sun setting later each evening, but mostly I am overwhelmed by the desire to never much leave my bed, a great luxury and temptation because I’m a writer without what I call “a normal adult job.” That’s probably part of it. If I had a steady nine-to-five, maybe my least favorite month would wash over me like a tide destined to recede, though I’m not completely convinced.
All just to say, goodbye February, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.