The morning of the winter solstice the thermometer reads negative seven and dawn is nowhere in sight. My son and I wait in the idling car at the top of our driveway waiting for his school bus. Every school day in our home begins this way. When the bus comes to a stop near our mailbox, not a single child waits in that long darkness. No, our son and daughter will be the first. This is the only drawback to where we live. Nature is close at hand, silence and privacy pervade, but most everything we need to do is miles away.
We can not ask our son to wait for the bus alone. Our driveway is long and this time of year, slippery with ice. Many mornings his commute includes a saxophone.
Even if there was a small hut for him to wait in, I could not imagine sending him out into that lonely cold.
We pass the minutes waiting for the bus in different ways. In companionable silence. On drowsy mornings, both of our heads rest against foggy windows, while our eyelids droop and close. We listen to inane sports talk radio. Plan our days. Sometimes, if the morning has developed in a frenzy, we might litigate one another’s shortsightedness or poor preparation. Other times, it is enough to watch snowflakes fall through the shine of the headlights. Or to peer east down Mueller Road and watch dawn color the treetops and the ridgeline of the neighboring farm.
Our younger daughter has a later pickup time, but her bus stop is a mile north, within a pitching wedge of Hickory Hills golf course. This December, she and I listen to Christmas music on 98.1 FM, John Murphy’s indefatigably optimistic voice warbling on. She often cracks a book and ignores me. Or leans across the car to peer at my progress on a Wordle puzzle. When her bus arrives, the driver makes a sweeping gesture with her arm, signaling to our daughter and two other friends that the road is clear, and they can now make their passage. Then, paradoxically, I follow the bus back east, towards our house, where the next stop is. One morning as I’m following her bus, I glance to the north, out onto a snow-covered field where a coyote is retreating towards a hem of a forest. At the end of the day, when I see our daughter again, I ask her if she saw the creature, and she says that she did, the only one on the bus who took note. I like to imagine her face looking out that wide window. I often wonder what she thinks about on her way to school.
Our son has formed a genuine bond with his bus driver, Mister Pete, who is one of the kindest men you could ever imagine. Most evenings, when our family is reunited around the dinner table, or milling around the kitchen, we hear reports about their conversations. What could be more delightful than an intergenerational friendship born out of the silence and darkness of shared mornings, a shared monotony, the same route, made more interesting because of an exchange of ideas and confessions. The notion of an older man, who retired some years ago, but was drawn back into employment out of a sense of duty, and probably because he has worked hard his whole life and could not remain still if he tried, chatting with our boy. They seem to talk about everything: sports, politics, work, morality, family. Mister Peter would not have to talk to anyone. He could simply drive, and utterly fulfill the expectations of his position. But instead, he builds the confidence of our son, he treats our boy with a generosity of spirit I find inspiring.
If bussing were not an option, we would cope. We knew that in choosing to move to the countryside, this was part of the bargain. But there is a relief in watching my children board a bus and knowing that I do not have to make a nearly 20-mile round trip into Eau Claire.
There aren’t many jobs as important as a bus driver, but the vocation doesn’t seem to carry that respect. And yet, we deliver our children to these people, these shepherds, and then go about our days without a second thought. Without the anxiety that must be part and parcel of their work. Without the stress of vigilantly driving an immense machine full of other people’s children. Without the uncertainty of the seasons, or the fickleness of Wisconsin roads. I wave goodbye to my children and expect that everything will be okay because it always has, and probably always will.
To the extent that writing has a utility or a purpose, I like to think that I can publicly thank people for their service, for their good deeds, and in doing so, perhaps others will follow suit. It is not easy to find souls willing to drive our school buses, to perform this necessary and delicate task. So, to the drivers that are warming those yellow-orange buses each dark morning, who tolerate the lowest behaviors of children not their own, who drive with incredible safety in some of the most challenging conditions, I simply want to say thank you for all you do. I recognize your good work every afternoon, when my children arrive home happily and shuck off their winter jackets, hats and gloves.
Happy holidays to all the hands at ten and two, the feet feathering brake pedals, and the arms making the way safe for children to cross to safety. Thank you to the hearts behind the wheels.