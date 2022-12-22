The morning of the winter solstice the thermometer reads negative seven and dawn is nowhere in sight. My son and I wait in the idling car at the top of our driveway waiting for his school bus. Every school day in our home begins this way. When the bus comes to a stop near our mailbox, not a single child waits in that long darkness. No, our son and daughter will be the first. This is the only drawback to where we live. Nature is close at hand, silence and privacy pervade, but most everything we need to do is miles away.

We can not ask our son to wait for the bus alone. Our driveway is long and this time of year, slippery with ice. Many mornings his commute includes a saxophone.