Photo Team

Coach Barry Nesja is shown with the first championship team for Hallie Boys Baseball.

 Contributed photo

Summer is officially over. We’re a month past the end of local baseball and a month away from the start of the World Series. Those who love the game will admit that itch to play ball usually starts as kids.

In the spring of 1970, Barry and Mary Nesja, along with a handful of other parents, gathered at the Eagles Club to form Hallie Little League. That first season the four teams followed National Little League rules, but having fun was always more important. The following year, the Hallie Boys Baseball League didn’t require tryouts; every boy, ages 9 to 12, who wanted to join would get a chance at bat.