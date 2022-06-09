A few signature “dad phrases” rattle in my head, especially around Father’s Day.
“Soup’s on” was how mine called his eight children to supper, bellowing from the front porch or from his usual spot at the dining table. When we did something foolish, Dad said, “You doo-pah.” He learned the phrase in his Polish grade school sometime in the 1930s. After he died three years ago, I discovered this is a vulgar word for rear-end. Sometimes he called us “kaczka dupa” or duck butt. In my father’s mouth it had the lilt of “you silly goose.” Turns out what he meant was more like “you dumb ass.”
“Keep ’er on the road” was how Dad bid goodbye to whatever kid or grandkid left his house, whether we were traveling 15 miles away or 1,500. It meant “be safe” and “come back soon.” It meant “I love you,” something he never said to us.
Finding the stories in my life helps me makes sense of its over and underlay. I remember all those years us See kids waited for Dad to come home from work, often hiding behind the back door. We wanted to jump out and startle him, but we settled for a kiss. Dad planted one on each of us, then he gave Mom a playful pinch in a spot that made us giggle.
My parents were my latitude and longitude. In a tender role reversal, I turned into theirs. After Mom died, I became one of the people Dad came to rely upon the most. He might have pneumonia again or just feel the ache from each of his 90-some years, but when I came through the backdoor Dad’s face softened with relief.
One night before I left on a trip to visit my grown son, Dad got weepy as we said goodbye. He hated that I was traveling alone to Texas and changing planes twice. He cleared his throat. “Well,” he said, “keep ’er on the road.”
I told him, “I’ll relay your message to every pilot.” We both laughed. I hugged him a long time.
As a child, I was sometimes curious why most TV dramas led up to echoing “I love you”s. I’d never once heard this at home. My family members adored each other, still do. Just don’t ask us to say it.
The article “52 Ways to Tell Someone You Love and Appreciate Them” provides some statements I’d still much rather hear than those three little words: “The world is less scary when I am with you” or “I hear your voice even when we are not in the same place.”
I’ll take a hard pass on that rushed “love-you-bye” at the tail end of smart phone chatter. Though people may profess it more often, I doubt love is as frequently shown through thoughtful gestures or simply spending time together.
Here’s a confession: I am uncomfortable when people outside my inner circle tell me they love me. Sometimes all I can muster back is a measly, “Thank you,” as if I have been gifted the spread of a gourmet meal but in return I offer the equivalent of a dented can of lima beans.
As a writer, I take to heart the adage “show don’t tell.” Anna Mellor, a popular TikTokker, recently posted a video about her husband leaving “love letters” in her shoes. She discovered the message “I Fila lot better when ur around” written in black Sharpie on the inside of her new Fila-brand sneakers. She looked inside an old pair and found written on the tongue, “If your feet get tired I will carry you.” Turns out husband Rory was inscribing her shoes for six years before Anna noticed.
My husband carries around two of the many notes I’ve left for him. Sometimes before work I scrawl a few words on a scrap of paper — part profession of love, part honey-do list — and lay it on the kitchen counter next to his mug of coffee. Bruce has saved the same two in his wallet for over a decade without mentioning it to me until last week. Why these? For reasons that only matter to us, like his cryptic voicemail: “Meet me by the bald guy.”
A few years before my mother died, she often exclaimed to me from her Alzheimer’s haze, “I sure love you.” I had never before heard those words pass her lips. At that time, Mom thought I was just some nice girl taking care of her. I could have been anyone; so could she.
Finally I got over the shock, with the help of Bruce’s chastising: “What is wrong with you? Just say it back.” I sounded as if I was in some recovery program for folks trying to give up chronic stoicism each time I responded to Mom, “I’m Patti, and I love you too.”
Last winter, I made a keychain for a niece’s baby shower gift with “Keep ’er on the road” scrawled on the front. This was to show Audra how much I adore her and a way to pass on Joe See’s pet phrase to his great-grandson, Charlie.
Years ago, my sister gave me a framed “Soup’s On” sign, which I still hang in my house just a few feet from my parents’ old dining set. Dad’s lines of love surround me, except for “You dupa.” I only hear that one in my head, always in Dad’s long Os, what anyone outside of Wisconsin might call an “accent.”
When my son was a child, I told him I loved him each night. Now that Alex is grown, I still say it often: a few times a year at least. Maybe Bruce is right. There is something wrong with me.
Recently I texted with Alex about my estate planning, which really means that I’m formalizing my own mortality by making pre- and post-death arrangements. I teased that I was preparing for what might happen to me 50 years from now. Alex wrote back three magical words. “I got you.”