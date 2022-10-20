There was a morning back in March of 2020, after the COVID-19 lockdowns began, when I sat in a chair at my dining room table with my paper calendar and a bottle of BIC’s Wite-Out erasing more than a dozen speaking engagements and a substantial chunk of my yearly earnings. The emails poured in from bookstores, libraries and book festivals: cancelled, cancelled, postponed, cancelled, postponed. ... I never doubted that cancelling those gigs was the right thing to do, but the result was catastrophically depressing. This component of my writerly life that I had come to enjoy and somehow think of as part of my personality, that is, being a public-speaker, was just gone. Now there was nothing but a calendar of empty dates and nothing to look forward to, nothing to plan and no real answers for how long the pandemic would last, or how deadly the virus really was.

I was thinking about March of 2020 recently as I aimed my Subaru south, out of Cazenovia, Wisconsin, and towards Moline, Illinois. I had a speaking engagement at the Moline Public Library, and was grateful for the opportunity to meet with readers new and old, but also just to be around “my people,” which is to say, “book people.” Folks who get excited about novels, poetry, narrative nonfiction, memoirs and graphic novels. Folks who get animated about John Steinbeck, Annie Proulx or Jim Harrison. I never realized how much of an extrovert I was until I couldn’t mingle freely with other people. Maybe I depend on those social interactions because my daily work is so lonely, so isolated, and so centrally located within the dark, cobwebbed corners of my own mind.