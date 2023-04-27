On a 90-degree day in April, I stowed the snow shovel in the garage, the only place a snow shovel belongs in April.
Less than a week later I retrieved the shovel to clear our front walk. Then I dropped the blade on the snowplow and cleared our driveway. I thought this late-season backbreaker of a snowfall might destroy my morale, but it didn’t.
There were signs of spring, not the least of which were three days when temperatures hovered in the seventies, eighties and nineties. The leaves might not have burst forth in profusions of greens, the flowers haven’t yet ventured up and out of the dormant soil, but after I finished washing a load of laundry, there was a distinct sense of hope as I pinned garments and bedsheets to our laundry line and then stood back, watching the wind work. The fabrics billowed and snapped like pennants. Like spinnakers catching a gust of seabreeze.
When I was a kid, I suppose I thought hanging laundry on the line to dry was somewhat embarrassing, somewhat low-class. That maybe it meant we were poor, something no kid wants to internalize. I suppose I thought it was some vestige of the Great Depression. If all of our neighbors had been hanging their wash out to dry in the sun and wind, that might have been another thing, but in my memory, that wasn’t the case.
Airdried laundry, especially in a neighborhood, is a somewhat vulnerable act. This is business usually conducted indoors, but now brought out into the open for potentially all to see. Yes, that is my Fruit of the Loom hanging there, thank you very much. Yes, those are my Aaron Rodgers-themed socks. Hanging your laundry out to dry in a visible place is not as risqué as skinny-dipping, but there is still an element of voyeurism.
A passerby sees a hint of what is normally invisible, a hint of our most intimate garments. This is why I live in the country. Maybe from the road you can see my laundry, undulating in the wind. But from that distance, I might have the same waistline as a J.Crew model.
Over time, I began to understand that hanging my laundry out to dry was not just a smart financial decision, it was the clear choice on the level of environmental conservation. We are a young family of four, with a teenager and a soon-to-be teenager producing so much dirty laundry that, at times, I feel like a clubhouse attendant for a Major League Baseball team. I’m also the person in our family who opens the energy bills and scratches the check to pay such notices. In winter, our bills peak. It is difficult though not impossible to dry laundry outside in a blizzard, the process simply takes a lot longer. So, from November to April the washer and dryer spin and spin and spin, like the machinery in some cargo ship’s engine room.
People ask me what it’s like, being a novelist, and I tell them, “Mostly laundry.” I’m not even kidding. If I’m not washing clothes, I’m carrying dried clothing to our dining room table to fold clothes, sort clothes, or instruct a child to relocate said clothing to their room before the television is zapped on. I am a “lavandier.” A male laundress.
The laundry line removes me from our basement. I carry the washed clothes up and out of that subterranean gloom and out onto our back porch, with views of the backyard pine trees, the old pasture, and garden.
Our neighbor’s herd of buffalo moves along the eastern ridge, browsing new green grass. The wind moves through the aspen trees and loosens catkins which fall to the grass below. Birds swoop from tree branches to feeders in a blur of color and song. There is a pleasant rhythm to this work. Fill my pockets with wooden clothes pins. Start on the eastern end of the porch. Pin the clothing in place. Shuffle a pace to the right. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. Sort of a waltz. Until I am out of line. Until I am out of porch. Until it is time to sit down in the afternoon sun and crack a novel, sensing the Vitamin D pass through my skin and into my body. On such days it is easy to feel simpatico with a solar panel. Energy is traveling, energy is absorbed, energy lights me up just like an Edison bulb.
Now I think of drying laundry outdoors not only as a passion but a virtue. I’ve been to a few neighborhoods where hanging laundry outside is not permissible, where it is an affront to a neighborhood’s by-laws, its covenants, as off-limits as loud political signage, a derelict car up on blocks, or a front yard horseshoe pit. Well, that seems foolish to me. Like a rather gauche statement of wealth, or wannabe wealth.
No, give me an Amish homestead, long laundry lines originating from a second-story window and stretching across a farmyard, bright garments flapping in the wind. Give me any tenement alley anywhere in the world, festooned with drying laundry, garments blowing like prayer flags. Give me freshly cleaned bedsheets, dry as a piece of papyrus, smelling somehow like the sun, like fresh air, like wind, like flowers, like pine trees, a faint note of woodsmoke or freshly-cut grass. Then the work of making a bed. Of stretching old cotton over a mattress. Of pulling and adjusting cotton sheets and wool blankets. Of shutting off the bedroom light and crawling in bed. My bed. Our bed. The indentation of my body in the mattress.
Give me spring, give me summer. Let the apple blossoms announce the morning. Let the lilac bushes scent my evenings. Let the music of the sandhill cranes and turkeys pass through my window screen and call me up out of sleep.