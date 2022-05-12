I first met Frank Betz one January afternoon while roaming the Antique Emporium. He was a wry-smiled, carefully coiffed, tow-headed 20-year-old, complete with a Huckleberry Hound expression emblazoned across his face.
No matter that Frank died exactly two years prior to my birth, on this day, he had returned. He peered at me from the pages of the 1937 edition of The Periscope — the yearbook for the Eau Claire State Teachers College. His name was scrawled just inside the book’s front flap, the loose swoop of his “F” floating waywardly to the left of the rest of his name.
If the yearbook’s “official” story is to be believed, Frank was a committed member of the debate team, as well as a student assistant for a statistical methods course. But to learn Frank’s unofficial story — his true biography — I turned to the yearbook marginalia offered by his friends.
“Dear Frank,” wrote Russell Johnson. “Here’s to you, a good little man at stat methods and making lots of noise in the library.”
“I hope we can be together again next year,” Gordon Peterson added, “and sweat through some of Fox’s classes.”
Cliff Raymond, who’d apparently “sweated” through some of Mr. Fox’s classes himself, thanked Frank for getting him through: “I wouldn’t have learned anything from Mr. Fox without your assistance.”
While Frank made a name for himself in the world of “stat methods” (whatever that is), his debating skills were not to be overlooked, either. More than a few scrawls noted Frank’s debating prowess, or at least the good times they had while competing at nearby schools. “Hours of heated arguments,” Red Lund wrote, “followed by more hours of wisecracks and suppressed laughter.”
In reading his classmates’ messages, Frank’s biography begins to emerge. Here was a guy who knew his way around a classroom, but also how to have a little fun.
Of course, some of the student notes are more cryptic. “Next year, you want to run faster to catch Munson,” one student wrote, another adding, “You certainly know how to throw the B.S.” But even these head scratchers offer insight into Frank’s personality — part competitor, part trickster.
Frank Betz’s yearbook suspends him in amber, offering a snapshot of who he was in his junior year of college. I can’t help but wonder what happened next, though I know his yearbook can’t tell me.
To learn the rest of Frank’s story, I reached out to the Chippewa Valley Museum which, as part of its Wisconsin Wartime Oral Histories, had in its possession 8 minutes of audio from a 1979 interview with Frank. I was no longer beholden to the yearbook story curated by his friends; at last, Frank spoke to me directly.
Despite his classmates’ many offerings of “loads of luck,” beginning in November 1941, “luck” was hard to come by. As Frank explained in the interview, he enlisted in the army that month, and within weeks, Pearl Harbor was attacked. Frank spent December 7, 1941 — which happened also to be his birthday — restricted to Camp Wheeler in Georgia.
“The general alert sounded,” Frank told me. “And nobody, none of the officers, seemed to know exactly what had taken place.”
Dumbfounded, Frank watched as fellow soldiers readied machine guns in strategic spots throughout the camp, just in case. Soon after, Frank boarded the Queen Mary — a luxury ocean liner retrofitted for troop transport — where he saw combat in Iran, Africa and Sicily.
Upon being promoted to company commander, Frank found himself responsible for the lives of his men. Gone were the days of sweating through Professor Fox’s classes with Gordon Peterson and sharing wisecracks with Red Lund. Such innocence was all but a yearbook memory.
“Our feeling (of the war) was this,” Frank said, “we’ve got to get this damn war over with so we can be through with it.”
Part of me wishes I could’ve left Frank’s legacy to the life reflected in his yearbook. To preserve Frank just as he was in 1937 and spare myself the knowledge of the war soon to shadow his future. But the war wasn’t the end of Frank’s story, merely another chapter of it.
One day, while offhandedly mentioning Frank to my octogenarian friend Jim, Jim replied, “Frank? He was my wife’s neighbor. He got us a wonderful bedspread for our wedding.”
I smiled at the smallness of the world. Just when I thought I’d gotten as close to Frank as I’d ever manage, I sidled a little closer.
And I sidled closer still one rainy April morning while roaming Lake View Cemetery with Frank’s yearbook. I’d come in search of further proof of the man beyond the page, and indeed, I was drawn to his gravestone within seconds. The marker was modest and well kept, maybe a little like Frank.
Leaving the cemetery that day, I can’t help but wonder what story some future writer might divine were they too stumble upon my own yearbook.
In addition to my pal’s many directives for me to “Stay cool” and “Have a rocking summer,” what other clues might they leave behind in the marginalia?
When we’re lucky, we get to write our own stories. But it doesn’t hurt to have a little help from our friends.